'Worst present you could give': urgent call to be COVID-safe this Christmas

BOOSTER-up and try to socialise outdoors this holiday season to best protect loved ones, Grampians Health's public health expert warns as the deadly coronavirus renews its hold on the community.
Even if you have symptoms and are testing negative, you "probably have still got COVID-19" - unless you experience hayfever - Grampians Health chief strategy and regions officer Rob Grenfell says.
COVID-19 has again flared up to impact the city's health care services, particularly in aged care, as teams grapple with outbreaks among patients, residents and staff.
Dr Grenfell, who was formerly CSIRO's health and bio-security director, said the latest COVID-19 outbreak was a "long, slow" spread.
Dr Grenfell said if you contracted the virus, and it doesn't feel that bad, it could have serious consequence for loved ones, especially the elderly and those with complex health conditions.
He said there were still significant numbers of people hospitalised in Ballarat with serious effects from COVID-19.
"If you are feeling sick or have any symptoms, you need to isolate. Ask yourself, 'do I want to be the one to give grandma COVID-19 at Christmas?' - she'll likely be the only who gets it most severe," Dr Grenfell said.
"We will be seeing relatives at Christmas and COVID-19 is the worst present you could give.
"The consequences are still serious. This is a serious disease - you might have a few days in hospital, there are people in hospital intensive care or worse still, this is a disease that's killed them."
Anyone who has not had a booster jab in 2023 is advised to roll up their sleeves before Christmas. The national immunisation body's advice is also for people aged 75-plus, or those who are immunocompromised, to get another booster if it has been more than six months since their last dose or from being infected.
The newest COVID-19 vaccine, made available this week, protects against the latest COVID-19 variant circulating in Australia.
For everyone else, Dr Grenfell encouraged socialising outdoors because it was "always better than inside" and there was finer weather expected ahead.
Anywhere you think you might be at risk of COVID-19, especially when you cannot physical distance, wear a mask - "they work".
"Testing is still a good monitor and you have got to do it properly - not just what I've seen of people just wiping it under their nose somewhere in the vicinity of the nostril," Dr Grenfell said.
Anyone with medical conditions who does contract COVID-19 is encouraged to talk to their general practitioner or pharmacist for anti-virals at the earliest symptoms. Dr Grenfell has consistently seen anti-virals greatly decrease severity of the virus - but people had to get on to them early.
Free rapid antigen tests remain available via City of Ballarat customer service and Sebastopol Library.
