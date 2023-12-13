'Ballarat never had so many champions': Legendary boxer inducted into hall of fame

Across a five-year professional career Ballarat boxing legend Robert "Bobby" Greville won more than three quarters of his fights, and yet one of the most memorable stories from his time in the ring isn't one of his victories.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The boxer's son David Greville said on one occasion his father had been asked to spar with Dave Sands - one of Australia's greatest ever fighters.
Sands was inducted into the World Boxing Hall of Fame and is widely regarded as one of the best boxers to have never won a world title.
Sands had asked Greville to spar with him as he wanted to practice against someone quick and lively, and David Greville said his father had leapt at the opportunity to train with such a high quality opponent.
The session started well for the talented Ballarat fighter, who ducked and weaved around the heavier man's punches.
"Dad said he couldn't believe how well he was going," David Greville said.
"Then he woke up in the changerooms and looked up at his trainer and said 'what the hell happened?', and [the trainer] said 'well you got a little bit too cocky'."
It's one of many stories from a rich career which has seen Greville posthumously inducted into the Victorian Boxing Hall of Fame.
Greville won 27 out of 33 bouts during his professional career, which included 11 victories via knockout.
His success culminated in 1951 when he claimed the Victorian Welterweight title via a technical knockout of Frank Clarke.
According to David Greville, his father also had a rich amateur career which saw him compete in more than 50 bouts before turning professional in 1949.
"He would have been wrapped to know he's been mentioned amongst a lot of the other great Victorian and Australian boxers," he said.
"But he was never one to brag about anything, you wouldn't even know he'd done the sport unless you asked him, you wouldn't have a damn clue."
While he may have kept his own achievements quiet, Greville was instrumental in the success of other fighters.
As a trainer, Greville helped numerous boxers, including Alan Raine, Barry Stevens, Robert Bath and John Leckie become state champions.
Robert "Bobby" Bath also went on to represent Australia at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, where he competed in the bantamweight division.
In a biography, author Jeff McGregor wrote that during Greville's time as a trainer, Ballarat's young boxes gained first class results and the sport experienced a resurgence in the city.
"Ballarat never had so many champions in the one sport at the one time, as this number of successful boxers," he wrote.
If helping Ballarat punch above its weight in the boxing world was one of Greville's greatest achievements, it's consistent with a career where he continually defied the odds.
In 1951, he fought future Australian welterweight champion George Kapeen who had won his last 10 fights by knockout.
"As he was walking out to the ring, someone yelled out 'you're gonna get bloody murdered tonight Greville, you're going to get bloody murdered,'" David Greville said.
"But Dad ended up knocking him out, he thought 'well bugger this, if I'm going down I'm going down swinging."
Robert "Bobby" Greville died in 2015, and was posthumously inducted into the Victorian Boxing Hall of Fame on November 26, 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.