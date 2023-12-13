The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Councillors critical over report on future of January 26 events

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated December 14 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillors call consultation process 'disengenuous' after a debate on January 26 events. Picture file
Councillors call consultation process 'disengenuous' after a debate on January 26 events. Picture file

Some City of Ballarat councillors say they are "embarrassed" over fellow councillors' opposition to move a January 26 event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.