Councillors critical over report on future of January 26 events

Some City of Ballarat councillors say they are "embarrassed" over fellow councillors' opposition to move a January 26 event.
It comes after councillors previously clashed over whether the city should to continue to hold citizenship ceremonies on the day.
At November's meeting a close vote to move the ceremonies was defeated but the door was was left open to revisit how council recognises the day in the future.
At the last meeting of 2023 on Wednesday, December 14, councillors were provided a report produced by council officers which outlined a consultation and engagement process for investigating future activities and events on January 26.
However, two councillors were heavily critical of the process.
Cr Mark Harris said council was on "the wrong side of history".
"It's a classic move to not make a decision, to have an inquiry," he said.
"People will look back in 25 years and laugh. This puts us so far on the wrong side of history.
"This is a waste of time."
Cr Harris said he didn't think community responses, which would be "divisive", would change any of the councillors opinions.
Cr Belinda Coates, who moved the motion at the November meeting, said she felt sad.
"This isn't going to get us anywhere," she said.
"It's embarrassing we couldn't make a leadership position and take a tiny step forward.
"It's disingenuous to use the excuse of community consultation around this particular issue."
Cr Coates said another form of community consultation would be most difficult on the First Nations community.
"We need to do better as a nation, we need to do better as a local government and we need to do better as a community," she said.
The council officer's report notes "any practical community engagement work would deliberately not go live before March 2024", so no changes to any events held on January 26, 2024 can be made.
Cr Daniel Moloney who voted in favour of the community consultation said it was a difficult issue.
"Local governments have to reflect local circumstances," he said.
"I can see why no federal government in their right mind would want to touch this issue for the foreseeable future.
"Local governments are the ones that are left with coming up with and trying to figure out how they can address the demographics and the wishes, the changing circumstances within their own communities."
Cr Moloney added the consultation needed to reflect the whole community and not "fringe numbers of left or right of politics."
City of Ballarat councillors had previously agreed in 2020 to move the January 26 fireworks to another day in January.
The council also holds a Survival Day dawn service on January 26.
