Firefighters need help too, as children chip in important advice

FIREFIGHTERS from Ballarat City and Lucas have been calling on a little more expert help this festive season - young children in toy stores.
Dressed in uniform, different shifts would work in some shopping to buy presents for families most in need across the region this Christmas.
Ballarat leading firefighter Tony Dundas said present-buying has become tradition for crews in November and December, but even firefighters needed help sometimes.
"We have been asking children what presents we should get, since they're experts in this field," Dundas said.
"It's an important role in the community and the benefit of have two fire stations in Ballarat is that it's better for the community - and we collect double the presents."
The firefighters tradition stems back more than a decade and has become the legacy of career firefighter Graeme Cooper.
In the past when those doing overtime on shifts would bring in desserts to share, they instead have been donating money to a collective fund to support the annual Ballarat Christmas Appeal.
Money is donated to different charities but every winter it is the city's winter appeal and in November and December, the efforts are always for Ballarat Christmas Appeal.
Present-buying is made on firefighters' own money.
Dundas said while everyone might be struggling financially, this was nothing compared to those most in need.
Ballarat Christmas Appeal, run by The Ballarat Foundation with support from 3BA, has been supporting families for more than four decades via frontline welfare charities The Salvation Army, St Vincent de Paul, Anglicare and Uniting Ballarat.
Buninyong-Mount Helen Lions Club has made a $5000 donation to the appeal this week in the wake of cancelling community carols in De Soza Park due to heavy rainfall.
The event is a fundraiser for the Christmas appeal but Buninyong-Mount Helen Lions Club president Gary White said it was good to find a way to still support the appeal with a greater amount than the club and carols have made in a combined effort in the past.
Food purchased by the Lions club for the carols barbecue has been sent to Anglicare to support its meals program.
Donate to Ballarat Christmas Appeal via ballaratfoundation.org.au.
