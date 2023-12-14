The Courier
Court

Coroners' court critiques police handcuffing of man who died under arrest

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated December 14 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 3:00pm
Coroners' Court of Victoria. File picture
A coronial investigation into the death of a 47-year-old man with a mental illness outside of a Buninyong care facility has found the police were "inappropriate" in their use of handcuffs to detain the man.

