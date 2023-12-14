Coroners' court critiques police handcuffing of man who died under arrest

A coronial investigation into the death of a 47-year-old man with a mental illness outside of a Buninyong care facility has found the police were "inappropriate" in their use of handcuffs to detain the man.
Ricky Broughton was the subject of an inquest by the Victorian Coroner's Court following his death after a struggle with police officers on May 3, 2018.
Mr Broughton had a history of paranoid schizophrenia, and was in the process of being evicted from the Merindah Lodge facility in Buninyong at the time of his death.
In her findings, Deputy State Coroner Paresa Spanos stated the failure to provide an ambulance for Mr Broughton to be transported to the hospital was inconsistent with Department of Health guidelines around the transportation of mentally unwell individuals.
An ambulance was only sought after police had been called to the scene, and it was intended to transfer Mr Broughton to the hospital via a police vehicle.
The Deputy State Coroner also found there was a "collective failure" of police at the scene to begin CPR in a timely way.
The findings revealed that the officers responsible for Mr Broughton's arrest were initially under the impression he was "foxing" - pretending to be unconscious to trick the officers before attempting to run away.
The use of handcuff during the arrest was also critiqued, with the Deputy State Coroner stating handcuffs had remained on Mr Broughton even after he had clearly been seen to be unresponsive.
The continued handcuffing of Mr Broughton during the incident, was deemed "inappropriate and impeded their (police) ability to accurately assess his condition and identify his deterioration".
The findings detailed Mr Broughton's mental health care journey from his birthplace of Geelong, where he was under the care of the Barwon MHS, to a series of mental health care residences in Ballarat.
In the year prior to his death, Mr Broughton was moved around different facilities - having been evicted from Kallara Care in July 2017, and evicted from the Browen Lee Lodge on August 2017.
On the eve of May 3, 2018, care staff at the Merindah Lodge facility had made the decision to evict Mr Broughton, as he was becoming more "delusional and unpredictable" and a "nuisance to other residents" at night.
Golden Gate Lodge, a mental health care residence in Ararat, had agreed to accept Mr Broughton on a "trial basis" a day earlier, and Mr Broughton was given the news of his eviction from the Buninyong site on the afternoon of May 3, 2018.
The findings state Mr Broughton was seen by two clinicians at the Buninyong facility, from which an Assessment Order was made requiring Mr Broughton to be brought to an adult acute mental health unit as an involuntary patient.
Just before 4pm on March 3, 2018, a call was made from the facility to triple-zero, due to Mr Broughton's history of assault and reluctance to go to the hospital.
Police arrived at the Buninyong facility at about 5.45pm to take Mr Broughton to the hospital, with Mr Broughton running from the officers sent to take him away.
Fleeing through a glass door onto a nearby grassed area, Mr Broughton was pursued by the officers who were concerned he may have ran onto the nearby Midland Highway.
About ten metres from the highway, Mr Broughton was caught by the police officers, who after a struggle placed him in handcuffs and called for back up.
Mr Broughton became unresponsive at the scene, and despite an attempt at CPR from the officers and paramedics, was declared dead at 6.45pm.
Coroner Spanos recommended the Department of Health, in consultation with Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria, revise their protocol for the transportation of mentally unwell people following Mr Broughton's death.
The coroner pointed specifically to a need to clarify when police become involved in such cases, and when "police transport" to a hospital is required.
"There is an unhelpful ambiguity in those documents about both the threshold for police involvement, and the point at which a clinical assessment of risk is transformed into a police decision about the extent of their involvement in transportation," Coroner Spanos said.
Coroner Spanos also made a recommendation to the chief commissioner of police to clarify police training around the recognition of life-threatening emergencies for people in custody.
The coroner emphasized a great focus on recognizing when a person's condition is deteriorating, management of unconscious people, and when to commence CPR.
"Although the weight of available evidence leads me to conclude that CPR was unreasonably delayed, it does not enable me to find to the applicable standard that Ricky's chances of survival would have been materially improved or that his death might have been prevented if CPR had commenced earlier than it did," Coroner Spanos said.
Deputy State Coroner Spanos remarked that Mr Broughton fell into the "missing middle" of mental health patients, as highlighted by the Royal Commission into Victoria's Mental Health System.
"The missing middle are a 'large and growing group of people that have needs that are too 'complex', too 'severe' and/or too 'enduring' to be supported by primary care alone, but not 'severe' enough to meet the strict criteria for entry into specialist mental health services," Coroner Spanos said in her findings.
"As a result, (they) receive inadequate treatment, care and support, or none at all."
