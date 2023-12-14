'Dogs are dying': Big leap in serious injuries at Ballarat greyhound track

The Ballarat Greyhound Racing Club has seen a dramatic increase in injuries as a dog who was yet to reach her second birthday became the third to die at the Morshead Park track in 2023.
On December 2, 22-month-old Pictor Scion fractured her front leg when she was involved in a fall with two other dogs and was euthanised by the on-track vet.
According to data from the Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds [CPG], in 2023, the Ballarat Greyhound Racing Club has seen a 51 per cent increase in serious injuries at the track compared to the same period last year.
In addition to the three on-track deaths, six dogs have later died after suffering serious injuries at Morshead Park.
CPG Victoria director Joanne Lee said the young greyhound had fallen in un-safe conditions, and was one of many dogs who had died or suffered on Victorian racetracks in 2023.
"Dogs are dying, most people are against animals being harmed unnecessarily, and that's what's happening every time these dogs are going on track," she said.
In a statement to The Courier, a Greyhound Racing Victoria spokesperson said the incidence of greyhound racing fatalities in Victoria had more than halved over the past five years.
Despite this, CPG data shows at least 24 greyhounds have died and more than 1200 have been injured at Morshead Park since January 2020.
Ms Lee said when dogs are harmed in races, they are frequently reported as injured before being euthanised at a later date.
She said by doing this, it makes the industry appear safer, as only dogs that are euthanised "on track" are recorded in the stewards report and contribute to the official racing death statistics.
The industry will argue that death rates have gone down, but what we're finding is it's just a shuffling of the figures.- CPG Victoria director Joanne Lee
In total there have been 68 serious injuries at the Ballarat Greyhound Racing club between January 1 and December 2, 2023.
"We track dogs that are injured on the track (across Victoria), and then they wind up being marked as deceased on the FastTrack website," Ms Lee said.
"The industry will argue that death rates have gone down, but what we're finding is it's just a shuffling of the figures."
In May 2023, the Ballarat Greyhound Racing Club received a $3.3 million grant, with $1.6 million coming from Victorian tax payers, for upgraded kennels which were said to improve safety at the track.
This was in addition to a further $3.2 million - $1.35 million of which was taxpayer money - which was spent on upgrading the racetrack in 2012.
Research from the University of Technology Sydney found straight tracks were far safer for greyhounds, but despite the money spent on upgrades, dogs still run on a curved track in Ballarat.
While straight tracks may be better for greyhounds, Ms Lee said no track would be safe for dogs given the nature of the racing, as well as other harmful practices such as over-racing.
Over-racing increases dogs' risk of injury, and in Australia, while greyhounds cannot race on consecutive days, they can still compete multiple times a week.
"The reality is these dogs are running 60 to 70 kilometres an hour, and things are going to happen, they're going to have accidents," Ms Lee said.
A Greyhound Racing Victoria Spokesperson said the circumstances around the incident would be formally reviewed by the Greyhound Racing Integrity Unit.
"The serious injury or loss of any greyhound is both tragic and distressing for our industry and particularly for the owners, breeders and trainers," they said.
In 2023, 28 greyhounds have been killed on Victorian tracks with 3100 injured.
A total of 112 greyhounds have died on Australian tracks this year.
