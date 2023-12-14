The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

NZ champion trainer targets another Ballarat Pacing Cup

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated December 14 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Zealand's Mark Purdon is plotting another title at the Ballarat Pacing Cup.
New Zealand's Mark Purdon is plotting another title at the Ballarat Pacing Cup.

New Zealand legendary trainer Mark Purdon is returning to Australia with a sixth Ballarat Pacing Cup victory among his targets.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.