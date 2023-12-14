NZ champion trainer targets another Ballarat Pacing Cup

New Zealand legendary trainer Mark Purdon is returning to Australia with a sixth Ballarat Pacing Cup victory among his targets.
Purdon, who now trains in partnership with his son Nathan, is preparing to campaign the highly rated Akuta in Victoria.
He has nominated the $100,000 Decoglaze Ballarat Pacing Cup on Saturday, January 20, and AG Hunter Cup at Melton on Saturday, February 3, as his primary targets.
Purdon has been dominant in the Ballarat Cup for the past decade.
Outsider Highview Tommy provided him with his first win in the race in 2012.
He has followed up with Smolda in 2016 and 2017, Heaven Rocks in 2018 and Thefixer in 2019.
While Purdon has not tackled the Ballarat Cup since 2020, Nathan Purdon did finish second with Amazing Dream in 2021 when he was based in Victoria.
In 2020, when Purdon was in a training partnership with Natalie Rasmussen, filled second and third in the Cup with Self Assured and Chase Auckland as part of a NZ trifecta. AGS White Socks was the winner.
Although Purdon was absent this year, NZ reigned supreme with Copy That winning.
Akuta is regarded as NZ's best pacer. The four-year-old has won 16 of 30 stars for $1.131m in earnings and produced a stunning 2023 with wins in the group 1 Taylor Mile, group 1 Auckland Cup Free-For-All and series of other group races, as well a finishing in the group 1 NZ Trotting Cup.
The Victorian-owned Copy That will not be defending his Cup title.
The two-time NZ Cup winner is in rehabilitation in Victoria after knee surgery at the Ballarat Veterinary Practice earlier this month.
The Ballarat Pacing Cup has gone through a few changes.
Ballarat and District Trotting Club has secured Ballarat-based company Decglaze as the new naming rights sponsor.
The feature has had stakemoney reduced from $150,000 as part of Harness Racing Victoria stake cuts after it announced a major operating loss in 2022-23. This means it no longer meets group 1 stakemoney levels.
