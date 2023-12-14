Childcare traffic an 'accident waiting to happen', says resident

After residents rallied and pleaded their case against a childcare facility being built in Delacombe, City of Ballarat councillors voted down a planning permit for the facility.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The childcare facility would be built on 315 Greenhalghs Road, meaning the house there would be demolished for a new build, however residents said where it was, on the edge of a close ending in a court, would create havoc at drop-off and pick-up times.
There were 13 objections to the planning application.
The planned childcare centre would care for a maximum of 92 children with 17 staff with 20 car parks.
The entrance to the car park would be off Benson Close.
The traffic report submitted to council predicts 74 car movements in the mornings (between 7 and 9am), and 64 car movements in the evenings (between 2.30 and 6pm).
An acoustic fence was also planned around the property to mitigate noise.
One resident who lived in the court said "the congestion at certain times of the day will be horrific and an accident waiting to happen".
They said they already have trouble getting in and out of their court and the childcare centre would only "exacerbate the problem".
They added they "feared for the safety" of their grandchildren when they visit and ride their bikes in the court.
Another submission stated one business already at the court had up to eight cars parked in the court, and has impacted how residents can get in and out of the street.
They said several times the rubbish truck has not been able to get into the court to collect kerbside rubbish.
"We've very concerned an ambulance may not be able to get past if they are needed," they said.
Residents also raised the point most people in that part of Delacombe were "way past needing childcare".
Some also argued the need for housing over the need for childcare, the noise and calling the location unsuitable.
Councillor Tracey Hargreaves put up a different motion to the council officer's recommendation, which was to grant an amended planning permit.
Cr Hargreaves' alternate motion was to refuse the permit.
"As we've heard from residents, this just does not fit within the the neighbourhood, this site is not the right one for this kind of development," she said.
Cr Hargreaves said the car movements would not only bring considerable traffic but getting infants in and out of their car seats in a smaller road with increased traffic could pose a safety issue.
"Ballarat does struggle around nearly every school ... I would say around drop-off and pick-up time," she said.
Mayor Des Hudson agreed with Cr Hargreaves, saying there was a "plethora of childcare facilities" and this site was not suitable.
"There is a growth corridor just literally hundreds of meters further down the road that would be better suited for a particular facility like this," he said.
"This is in an inappropriate location for a whole range of different reasons."
Concerns were raised about the development going to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT).
Cr Daniel Moloney said making an argument "purely on emotion" will see the decision be overturned at VCAT.
"It's right to feel a bit upset by the situation, but VCAT, and this is inevitably going to go to VCAT, won't care one iota about that," he said.
"They will purely take this in regard to the planning implications of it, whether they can or can't continue with it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.