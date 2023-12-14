Everything you need to know before this weekend's Carols by Candlelight

Ballarat's massive Carols by Candlelight returns to Mars Stadium on Sunday, December 17.
Gates open at 5pm, with plenty of pre-show activities and entertainment for all ages, and the concert begins at 7.30pm.
The traditional show has been run in Ballarat for more than 70 years, and attracts huge crowds.
There will be a special visit from Santa, and all money raised during the event will support Cafs' Christmas appeal.
Among the performers will be the City of Ballarat Brass Band, fresh from a march through the Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre, and singers from Ballarat Lyric Theatre's cast of Annie.
Featured carols performers include Jason Wasley, Freya and Tom McGowan, Sarah Landy, Liimei Lim, Liam Kelly, Vanessa Belsar, Brent Trotter, Carmen Morris, Bella Harper, Reuben Morgan, Izzy Farrah, and Genevieve Chalkley - and expect a few surprises along the way.
Outside, check out hot rods along Creswick Road from Ballarat Vintage Cars and Road Rodders.
Food and drinks will be available from trucks and stalls on-site, and attendees can bring picnic rugs and camp chairs inside.
Accessible parking is available at the North Ballarat Sports Club, but spaces are limited.
Entry is free, but bookings are essential - head online to ballaratcarolsbycandlight.org.au.
