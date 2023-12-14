The importance of diversity and inclusion in clinical trials

There is a need for more marginalised citizens to both participate in clinical research and pursue careers within this vital sector of the national healthcare system. Picture Shutterstock

As one of the world's most multicultural countries, improving Australia's healthcare system can be a complicated task.



All the different demographics that make up the modern Australian population have their own unique healthcare needs.



Alongside these demographic-specific challenges, Australia's own climate and environmental landscape posits other areas of study for clinicians.

For young Australians who are interested in securing life science jobs following their tertiary study, they have a wealth of different research opportunities to select from, as clinical trials are being conducted in virtually all hospitals across Australia's urban centres, as well as in parts of rural Australia.

But there is a disproportionate number of clinical trials being conducted in urban hospital facilities versus in regional Australia.



This has resulted in a striking lack of biomedical knowledge for marginalised citizens like First Nations peoples and new migrants and refugees.

Similarly, there are also concerns that urban research facilities are also failing to utilise the sheer diversity of participants and professionals that may be available to them.



We'll be outlining the key benefits to boosting the diversity and inclusion of Australia's clinical studies today to shed light on the growing need for more marginalised citizens to both participate in clinical research and pursue careers within this vital sector of the national healthcare system.

Dynamic interpretations of data

With more specialists from diverse professional backgrounds contributing to clinical trials, it only stands to reason that any data collected from trials will be interpreted by larger teams.



Within those teams, researchers, clinicians, and other specialists can provide their own unique insights and perspectives when interpreting data sets.



This helps research teams make dynamic connections between trial and study results, identifying patterns or correlations that may not have been able to be detected by a team solely composed of professionals that share the same educational and developmental backgrounds.

Dynamic interpretations of research findings effectively allow our clinical trials to yield greater insights.



These greater insights can then be used to adequately test new medicines and accelerate their release, as well as develop more focused trials in the future, ensuring that medical research funding can go a lot further across Australia's national healthcare system.

Increased data output from clinical trials

Just as we need more diverse teams of researchers, so too do we need greater inclusivity and variety across trial participants.



After all, not all Australians are at risk for the same illnesses or diseases, so understanding demographic factors (alongside environmental and lifestyle factors) is vital in ensuring that clinicians are securing all the biomedical data they need to improve healthcare services for all Australians.

Clinical trials that are designed to accommodate participants from different backgrounds (i.e. educational, geographic, socioeconomic, age demographics, etc.) will also naturally be able to gather more diverse data sets.



Yes, this may generate more variability in data output as well, but recorded data may provide even more opportunities for dynamic insights and interpretation.



Once again, this can help new medicines that are being trialled potentially be commercially available faster, alongside boosting biomedical information on contemporary population demographics across the country.

Improved detection and reduction of bias

As much as researchers seek to reduce the risks of bias in their studies, there's just no denying that bias is a constant when it comes to clinical studies.



Human brains are hardwired to not only outline a hypothesis, but conduct experiments with the assumption that they will yield the results they're expecting to yield.



This allows researchers to move with direction, but it also runs the risk of trials inadvertently being manipulated to deliver particular results.

As bias is always likely to occur, the best method for combating the potential adverse effects of bias in clinical research is to ensure that research teams are diverse.



Diverse teams are more likely to detect biases throughout every phase of clinical trials - from the wording or phrasing used in forms and surveys, to the development and rollout of patient testing.

Advancing biomedical research for marginalised groups

Finally and as we mentioned, one of the most prominent benefits of boosting the diversity and inclusivity of Australian clinical trials is simply that the national healthcare sector can start building more biomedical knowledge for marginalised groups, and ultimately improve the quality of healthcare services for these contemporary Australian citizens.

This includes catering to regional patients alongside migrants, refugees and asylum seekers, and even women.



There's a reason why we were able to identify that men and women have different symptoms for heart attacks, and that reason is valuing diversity in medical research!



With all these benefits outlined, you may be asking yourself why we haven't already started prioritising improving the diversity and inclusivity of our clinical trials here in Australia.



Sadly, the answer to this question largely boils down to funding.



With the sheer number of clinical trials operating across Australia, funding bodies like government agencies or tertiary institutions must be highly selective when allocating funding.



Because of this, most research facilities are routinely expending their own resources for the purpose of pitching not just to government bodies but also to private investors, charities, and alternative sources for funding.

The costs of education can also be a deterrent for marginalised groups to gain qualifications that allow them to work in research.



This inaccessibility of education is also the reason why Australia's healthcare system is experiencing its ongoing skills shortage.

So the solution here is twofold.



First, the Department of Education can introduce additional access payment schemes or provide other financial incentives to encourage tertiary students to study life sciences.



This will also help improve recruitment in Australia for research facilities across both urban and regional areas.

And with more diverse research teams, funding for clinical trials can become even more effective.

