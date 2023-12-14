Bullets in Liberia to sheep in Willaura: 500 Christmas nativities in one room

Bullet shells from Liberia, potato chip packs in Honduras and glass from rubbish in Manilla all have their way in finding beauty in the Christmas story, exhibition co-curator Fiona Tonkin says.
These materials create nativity scenes that are mixed in with intricately detailed hand-carvings, bone carvings and brilliantly coloured nativity scenes collected from every continent, including Antarctica, to share the Christmas story.
More than 500 depictions and reimaginings of the scene in the stables are on display in Making a Scene at Christmas, an exhibition in the Bridge Mall.
Those on show are the collective efforts from Ms Tonkin and her friends Kay Paton and Andrew Hayes who learned of a multi-storey Christmas shop in the United States in which only three nativity scenes could be found in the basement.
So, they started collecting nativity scenes in a bid to promote the narrative at the core of the Christian holiday.
Ms Tonkin said each cultural representation told the story in its own way, including tweaks such as what it might look like if Jesus was born today in their nation. For example, in a Kenyan nativity, the manger would be surrounded by goats rather than sheep, wise men would likely be a musicians or warriors, and the gifts offered to Jesus would be oil, a chicken and grain.
A German depiction has Joseph with payos, or Jewish side curls, because Joseph would have been Jewish. A Peruvian model has a modern perspective of Joseph nursing baby Jesus to allow Mary a chance to sleep.
One model unique to western district town Willaura has Jesus surrounded by numerous sheep, like you would find in a Willaura paddock.
If you look closely, you might find a coin that Ms Tonkin said was authentic to the era in which Jesus was born in the Middle East. Samples of gold (from Sovereign Hill), myrrh (expensive in Jesus' time) and frankincense are also available to smell and hold.
There is a wooden depiction of King Herod from an amusement park in the United States tucked in a corner. This King Herod was the one who wanted to kill baby Jesus because Herod wanted to be the only king.
Ms Tonkin said there were no standout favourites because everyone has their own imagining and perspective of the Christmas story.
The pop-up exhibition is until Christmas.
