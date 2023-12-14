Learmonth fills gaps with returning players, recruits

Learmonth's need to bolster its ruck department has been met by attracting a former player back.
Tom McKechnie was pivotal in the Lakies playing finals in 2022, but was not part of their campaign this year when they missed out finishing in the top eight.
He first played with Learmonth in 2021 after emerging with BFNL club Lake Wendouree.
McKechnie played his juniors with Lakers - becoming a regular senior player is his first season as an under-18.5 tall in 2018.
He missed just one game with Learmonth in 2022, making two finals appearances.
Second-year coach Jake Dunne believes the return of McKechnie and recruitment of a handful of promising youngsters has largely filled holes he had identified after the disappointment of last season.
With the experience of a season at Learmonth behind him, Dunne has had time in the off-season to assess exactly where the Lakies are at and where their main deficiencies have been as they strive for a first CHFL premiership.
Learmonth is the only CHFL foundation club without a senior premiership to its name.
Dunne has high hopes for youngster Tom Mitchell as a midfielder from Sebastopol.
Mitchell comes straight out of the under-19s, playing in a grand final with the Burra this year and being a consistent goalkicker.
Austin Hare and Mitch Welsh are also returning.
Hare is also arriving from Sebastopol under-19s, but played under-18s with the Lakies in 2022.
Welsh last played with Learmonth in 2022, when he made 17 senior appearances after moving from East Point.
