Is the proposed Timezone right for the Bridge Mall?

To the powers that be - why would you lease the building to Timezone and let it establish a games centre in this part of the CBD?
The mall is currently being renovated to let traffic back and encourage locals and visitors to use the area.
This proposal will only encourage no hopers and troublemakers into this precinct and there will be bikes and E-scooters laying everywhere.
The crowd which congregates around the bus terminal in Little Bridge Street will have a new venue to terrorize.
I'm sure current shop owners are not happy with this decision as it will have a negative impact on this brand new revitalised part of town.
All the millions being spent to revamp the area is to bring people back to this part of the CBD, not keep them away.
Graham Pearce, Invermay Park.
Reducing the speed limit through Smythesdale is a great start but the town really needs a pedestrian crossing with lights from the IGA to the post office and hairdressers.
It's scary trying to cross the road sometimes, or watch others doing the same as traffic comes around the bend, drivers back out and/or do U-turns and drivers exit the IGA.
Too busy with traffic and pedestrians. We don't want to wait for an accident there.
I live on Thomas Road, Haddon. The speed limit of 60kmh is fine if people stick to it. Some weekends drivers go 80 to 100kmh down the road.
Judith Porteous, Haddon.
Democracy and leadership are complex matters.
There are a whole range of issues which must never be put to the vote: immigration, taxation, speed limits, welfare, capital punishment, euthanasia to name a few.
This is not because the public can't be trusted, but rather because the arguments for and against are so complex as to not be suited to a public debate.
Arguably reconciliation always belonged to this group and should never be put before the public.
Patrick Hockey, Clunes.
Every night on news or current affairs programs, and in every newspaper and magazine, there is constant and ongoing commentary about either homelessness and/or housing affordability.
Since the 1980s era when our political leaders championed the notion that "The Market" was the panacea for all economic and social issues and went on a spree of corporatizing all government and local government organization and flogging off everything that was not nailed down.
The housing industry is no exception. They didn't have to privatize but they were very good at manipulating the market to achieve their political objectives regardless of the future repercussions by throwing money at the problem in the form of taxation concessions, incentives, or direct grants.
We can now all see the results. A market out of control.
This applies to the social attitudes and standards as well as the housing industry in equal measure.
The problems are not simply a supply and demand problem either but must include the whole question of sustainability, and the changing climate.
To solve all these current and urgent problems the industry need to go through a root and branch renaissance to transform the industry into the 21st century. The major issues that need to be addressed include:
We have the technological solutions, we just need to implement them.
Ross Proud, Ballarat East.
