The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Multi-million dollar acquisition of Ballarat business given all clear by ACCC

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated December 14 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane and David Young have sold 55 per cent of Petstock Group to Woolworths, with the deal expected to go through in January. Picture supplied
Shane and David Young have sold 55 per cent of Petstock Group to Woolworths, with the deal expected to go through in January. Picture supplied

A family owned Ballarat business is set for a whopping $586 million payday after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission [ACCC] said it would not oppose Woolworths' partial acquisition of Petstock Group.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.