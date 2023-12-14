Multi-million dollar acquisition of Ballarat business given all clear by ACCC

A family owned Ballarat business is set for a whopping $586 million payday after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission [ACCC] said it would not oppose Woolworths' partial acquisition of Petstock Group.
The proposed acquisition was announced in December 2022, after Woolworths offered $586 million to acquire a 55 per cent stake in the business, which is the owner and operator of major pet retail brand PETstock.
After receiving clearance from the ACCC, Woolworths is now expected to complete the acquisition by January 3, 2024.
Brothers Shane and David Young founded the business in Ballarat 31 years ago, which has since gone on to be one of the largest pet retailers in Australia.
The deal with Woolworths appeared to hit a roadblock in October 2023, when the ACCC raised "very significant" concerns about some of Petstock Group's previous acquisitions.
The concerns related to numerous acquisitions made by Petstock between 2017 and 2022, which the consumer watchdog said were anti-competitive in nature and hadn't been revealed to the regulatory body at the time they were made.
Australia's competition and anti-competitive behaviour laws exist to protect consumers by banning businesses from damaging competition, and consequently driving up retail prices.
On December 14, 2023, the ACCC said it had accepted Petstock Group's undertaking to sell 41 specialty pet retail stores, 25 co-located veterinary hospitals and two online retail stores, and would no longer oppose the acquisition.
In a statement, Petstock Group chief executive Shane Young said the announcement would allow them to take the next step in the Petstock group journey.
"We look forward to working with the Woolworths Group team to deliver an unrivalled customer experience for pet parents," he said.
