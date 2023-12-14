Pair linked to Barry James Smash Repairs face 318 fraud charges

A pair linked to prominent Ballarat tow truck company Barry James Smash Repairs have fronted court over hundreds of fraud charges.
Glen Anthony James and a female co-accused appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday as part of a filing hearing into the matter.
The female co-accused can not be named due to an interim suppression order granted by the court.
Both face 318 charges each of defrauding various emergency service organisations and insurance providers between 2018 and 2023, including Victoria Police and the Country Fire Authority.
The pair also face charges of falsifying records required for accounting.
It was alleged the pair had been "double-dipping" on Victoria Police work, billing the police and then the insurance providers for the same towing work.
In each allegedly fraudulent transaction, the pair were said to have double-billed amounts ranging from $480 to $2300.
It is understood the company's offices were visited by investigators earlier this year, and documents seized.
At Thursday's filing hearing lawyers for the pair fixed a date for a follow up hearing to decided whether the charges will be heard at the higher County Court.
It is not known whether the pair intend to contest the charges or plead.
They will reappear in court on April 4, 2024.
