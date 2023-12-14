School project draws officials from United Arab Emirates, soccer from Morocco

AN EXPLORATION trip around the world from Alfredton classrooms turned out far bigger than anyone had expected.
Representatives from the United Arab Emirates embassy in Canberra flew to Victoria to meet Alfredton primary grade fives and sixes. The Moroccan embassy sent a soccer jersey and cap among about 30 return letters from embassies and consulate generals, including Libya and a personalised response to a young Afghani girl.
Alfredton's 80 grade six pupils, most with grade five helpers, had each been assigned a different country to research then persuade peers to want to visit via a travel expo on December 14, drawing all their work together.
Some country showcases offered more a focus on humanitarian aid, research or political reasons for visiting, rather than tourism.
Indian-born Jaskirat said food definitely helped win classmates over. Most of her Indian snacks had gone before the final bell, but friend Aylee had Greek relatives making loukoumades (Greek doughnuts with honey and cinnamon) to share later.
Pupils with cultural heritages were encouraged to share a little of their culture.
For Jaskirat, this posed a challenge.
"I was born in India but I got a little help from my friends because I wanted to see India from their eyes," Jaskirat said. "I know a lot of things I like in India but I wanted to see what they think is cool."
Audrey, who has Irish heritage on her dad's side of the family, said the project have her a chance to write about Castle Donovan, which she had wanted to learn more about.
Leena, who has Afghani heritage, started at the school after the project had started but said her new friends quickly helped guide her on what she might want to write. She said it helped to already know a lot about her country.
All visitors to the expo were offered a boarding pass on which to put their name and chosen destination to help determine which country exhibits proved most popular.
