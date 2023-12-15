Rebels hopefuls' keen wait on AFLW Draft

AUSTRALIAN Academy footballer Jess Rentsch's speed and intensity has been capturing interest from multiple AFLW clubs ahead of draft day.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Ballarat Grammar student, who hail from western district town Penshurst, loom as a prospect to have her name called at Marvel Stadium on Monday night, December 18.
Greater Western Victoria Rebels girls' coach Sally Riley said Rentsch (Hamilton Kangaroos) had a consistent 2023 season and had done everything she possible could to put her game forward.
But there were never any guarantees in the draft.
"Anyone who knows her, she's so competitive and driven and her intensity in running, drills, in training and on game day, it's elite," Riley told ACM.
"Her ability to grow from that initially eye-catching player, to then becoming more consistent throughout the year, has put her in really good stead."
The Rebels draft hopefuls also include Redan-listed trio Tyla Crabtree, Laila Lappin and Lily Jordan.
The trio, along with Rentsch, were part of the 2023 Vic Country squad for national under-18 championships.
Rentsch and Crabtree also had extra chance to impress in call-ups to the AFLW Draft Combine in October.
Rebels Claire Mahony (Beaufort/Lake Wendouree) and Mille Lang (Redan) were also part of the squad as bottom age players and have been called up to a Vic Country summer training hub, which also starts on December 18.
Lang will follow Rentsch as part of the 2024 AFLW Australian Academy.
This is the second year the AFLW draft will serve a full 18-club competition with players able to nominate their preference for their home state or a national draft pool allowing any club to take them, regardless of where they are based. About 70 per cent of draft nominees have selection the national option.
Each club must take at least two players via the draft. After that, there will be an option to pass on final selections to sign an undrafted free agent or someone who had nominated for selection in another state.
Western Bulldogs hold the number one selection.
December has been a big month for AFLW ranks with Brisbane Lions winning the premiership less than a fortnight ago and the AFLW national draft to be on Monday, December 18, after a hectic trade period.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.