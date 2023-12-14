Danger rising for Gordon's koalas as logging nears end

Harvesting operations at a Gordon blue gum plantation are close to finishing but wildlife advocates warn now is the most dangerous time for the remaining koala population.
Footage provided to The Courier, which advocates say was filmed at the Gordon plantation, shows machinery felling trees while a koala sways perilously in a neighbouring blue gum.
Ballarat wildlife rescuer Jessica Robertson said the koala would have been severely stressed during the incident, as it was left hanging on "for dear life".
"It was so traumatising to watch that, it really was, the stress that koala would have been under was almost deadly," she said.
Harvesting of the 16-hectare blue gum plantation started on December 4, 2023, despite several years of opposition from wildlife advocates and the Gordon community, who feared any operation would mean death of the plantation's koala population.
The plantation is located about 25 kilometres east of Ballarat, on the corner of Cartons Road and the Western Freeway, and has been a hotspot for injured wildlife owing to its proximity to the major highway.
The Courier understands Midway Limited will finish final harvesting operations on December 14, 2023, and will monitor the area for about another 10 days, before handing control of the site back to Central Highlands Water.
While there has been no recorded injuries to koalas during the operation, Ms Robertson fears now is the time when the animals are most at risk.
She believes distressed koalas, which have had the majority of their food and shelter removed, will be in danger as they look to cross the Western Freeway.
"They're completely exposed so [the koalas] won't stay there, it's absolutely pointless leaving them there, because there's no shelter so they'll be forced to move on," she said.
"This is actually when it's most critical, when they're feeling stressed they could move, but also now that they've got no habitat they are definitely going to move."
Because of this, Ms Robertson has appealed to VicRoads to reduce the speed limit during and for a period after the harvesting, but said the body had declined all requests.
Gordon resident and wildlife rescuer Heidi Johnson has also visited the plantation most days to observe harvesting operations.
She believes animal spotting hasn't been adequate, meaning harvesting has occurred far too close to koalas, which has caused them unnecessary stress.
"Machines just work their way within a metre of the trees that the koalas are in," she said.
"All the trees around [the koalas] are just getting ripped out, so they rip them up from the ground, shake them, and then the tree comes crashing down."
Ms Johnson said the end of the plantation, which had become a well-frequented bird watching spot, would be a big loss to the Gordon community.
In addition to the koalas, Ms Johnson said several species such as owls, echidnas, gliders and possums would also be affected.
In a statement to The Courier a conservation regulator spokesperson said authorised officers were monitoring harvesting operations in the forest to ensure works were being performed legally and responsibly.
"Blue gum harvesting operators that hold an authorisation from the conservation regulator are subject to strict conditions including requirements for koala spotters, and to retain eight trees surrounding any koala on site."
