The gap in a key Ballarat cycling path: readers have their say

Once they put this final crossing in, they also need to change how the lights are activated.
It's so impractical to have to wait a full cycle at Every. Single. Crossing because you must press the "beg button" to even be permitted to cross the road. Imagine if they made car drivers get out and press a button at every intersection they got to - there would be riots.
Take a leaf out of the Melbourne City Council's book - they've got automatically activated pedestrian signals at almost every CBD intersection because they realised it's stupid to make people beg and wait for no reason.
- Henry Singleton
I observe the Sturt Street concrete bike path, weekly, midday, midweek while walking across Sturt Street, often meandering along the grass to enjoy the plants and statues.
It's a noticeably singular activity.
I have rarely seen any bicycle on the path, definitely never an e-scooter and never a pedestrian travelling lengthwise.
When I was a sporting cyclist, prior to lockdown, I always cycled freely along a parallel route, usually Dana Street, where endless interruptions and traffic lights rarely slowed me to a standstill.
- David Chadderton
They've put up a sign. Isn't that enough?
- Jenny White
Stop wasting time and resources on useless consultations. We know what First Nations people want. Just move it. So many other councils have already done this.
- Henry Singleton
Sounds like it's a bit hard for some of them. They'd rather let someone else make the decision in the future. More consultation is just a bush to hide behind.
- Geoff McArthur
Fix the roads, empty the bins, restore civic pride, stay out of global and federal issues.
- Dean Hurlston
Nothing could be a more local issue than our community which includes First Nations people.
- Christopher Monie
Australia Day should be Federation Day (January 1). That's the type of day most other countries use.
- Brian Dixon
There is not a person in the world whose forebears have not suffered from tribal, racial, political or religious oppression. I say celebrate Australia Day.
Keep citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day. The Council needs to focus on local issues only.
- Warren McLean
