Land swap tabled to Powercor after substation outrage

A land swap has been put on the table by City of Ballarat council to ease concerns from residents over a $30 million Powercor substation.
In November, Powercor announced it would begin building a substation at a vacant site in York Street it has owned since the 1970s.
Community members have been fighting against the build since before the announcement, with a petition demanding council adopt a position to support the residents.
A land swap solution has previously been raised by residents as an alternative.
They are deeply concerned over the impact a substation will have being built on their doorstep.
The site, 203 York Street, shares a fence with several houses and is next to a walking path, Pennyweight Gully drains, and opposite Pennyweight Park Reserve.
Concerns were also about flooding and fire risk, and now about property value loss.
A $2 million community benefits package was announced with the substation build, which will go towards solar panels, Ballarat East community projects and payments for direct neighbours of the site.
A Powercor spokeswoman said a land swap had been proposed by the council
"The City of Ballarat has asked us to assess the suitability of a single piece of land for a zone substation, as an alternative to our York street site," she said.
"This site has only recently been put forward by council and we are still assessing both its suitability and the total cost impact."
City of Ballarat development and growth director Natalie Robertson said the potential land swap hade been tabled.
"This would be subject to due diligence and agreement of terms between both parties. We are awaiting a response from Powercor," she said.
Ballarat City Council, as per a resolution at the July 26, 2023 council meeting, does not support the proposed location for the power or electrical substation at 203 York St Ballarat East.
"We have written to Powercor, including raising residents' concerns over flooding, property values and noise, and have had follow up conversations advocating for identification of alternative locations following Powercor's announcement in late November," Ms Robertson said.
"The chief executive officer and mayor also recently met with concerned residents and followed up by discussing these concerns with our local members of Parliament."
When The Courier reached out to state Energy Minister Lily D'Ambrosio's office, a spokesperson responded to queries about intervening.
"The proposed substation at 203 York Street, Golden Point is not the subject of state government approvals and is a matter for the City of Ballarat and Powercor," the spokesperson said.
"We expect all infrastructure developers to work with local communities to ensure projects are designed taking into account local factors."
Correspondence with Ms D'Ambrosio was discussed at the December 13 council meeting.
