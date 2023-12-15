Friday footy update: pre-season's lull before the storm

The first phase of the football and netball off-seasons is complete for most.
The bulk of recruiting and coaching has been finalised.
There'll still be some tidying up to do in the new year, but on the whole the focus will turn to stepping up training to a full scale preparation for the 2024 season.
That is going to come around all to quickly, with competition to begin in April.
The football and netball news in the off-season has been constant in the Ballarat and Central Highlands leagues.
The Courier will continue to bring you the latest through and beyond the Christmas-New Year break.
Here's some of the headlines from the past week.
If you want to catch up on what has been happening since the end of the 2023 go to our webisite.
