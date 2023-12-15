Up to 25 jobs could be lost as new owners prepare to take over gold mine

After walking on egg shells for months over the future of the Ballarat Gold Mine, some workers have been left devastated to find they have been made redundant Thursday morning.
One worker, who doesn't wish to be named, said they felt like something was coming to a head last week, but was sad to find out they had been made redundant on Thursday, December 14, 11 days before Christmas.
Ballarat Gold Mine was taken over by administrator Hall Chadwick in March, the mine's former owners were in debt about $38 million.
The worker said they would have four days of consultation including the weekend.
"The new owners get the keys at midnight on Monday, December 18," they said.
"They've given us four days of consultation, and then the decision will be made, but still, having the weekend as part of the four days just feels like another smack in the face."
The worker said they were more concerned about workers facing redundancies who have young families to take care of.
"Finding a job this time of year is impossible," the worker said.
"We knew it was coming because it's how it restructures, but it's just such devastating news to hear a week out of Christmas."
The worker said they heard up to 25 roles made redundant.
Australian Workers Union regional organiser Ross Kenna said redundancies won't be confirmed until after the consultation process.
"The union officials and delegates met with the new owners who have bought the mine and went through the three, six and 12 month plans," he said.
"As a part of that, there's going to be a bit of a restructure of staffing levels, which will impact some of the underground miners and some of the people above ground."
The company, Tomson Pty Lte, based in Singapore, bought the mine at a creditors meeting in late November when their proposal was voted for at the meeting.
Mr Kenna said the union hoped there would be less than 20 redundancies, which was a good outcome considering 200 jobs were on the line just weeks ago.
"We're disappointed there's been job losses, but after having a fairly lengthy and frank conversation with the new owner, we've sort of come to a position that if this maintains them on long term we're willing to wear short term pain for long term gain," he said.
"We do believe they have got a good plan moving forward."
Mr Kenna said they had thought it might be worse during administration.
"Ten months ago we thought the entire 200 miners would be gone," he said.
"To be in a situation where we're negotiating around what roles needed and what aren't ten months later is a major win for the workforce."
Mr Kenna said it will be job roles made redundant rather than individuals.
He said individuals might want to put their hand up for redundancy packages and others might be able to move into other roles.
Overall, Mr Kenna said he was proud of the work of the delegates and workers over the past 10 months during a "very stressful time".
"It's a very specialist field and the gold miners understand how sometimes unstable the mining market is, but they've done a really good job," he said.
"We're very proud of the membership and the delegates for making sure that everyone works safe and we are in a position where the buyer looks like it's going to positive future."
Hall Chadwick were approached for comment by The Courier.
