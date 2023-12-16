School holiday fun coming to Ballarat's biggest attractions

Some of Ballarat's favourite tourist attractions are putting on a massive school holiday calendar.
Kryal Castle will be taken over by pirates and mermaids from Thursday, December 21, until the end of January.
There'll be plenty of adventures for children of all ages, including treasure hunts, interactive pantomimes, and a "swashbuckling training" session to defeat sea monsters.
Neptuna the mermaid and a band of roving pirates will be around for photo opportunities, with prizes on offer in a costume parade, while the castle's spectacular jousts will continue, as well as its trebuchet.
Booking ahead is required, but use the code PIRATES for a 10 per cent discount on tickets.
Meanwhile, at Sovereign Hill, a throwback to goldfields magic will take over the Victoria Theatre.
Beginning on Boxing Day, the Wizard Jacobs Magic Show will return after a 10-year hiatus, running three times a day with some surprises in store.
Behind the scenes, a dedicated team of over 40 technicians, performers, costume makers, historians, event producers, coachbuilders, and designers have brought the story of Wizard Jacobs to life, creating a special attraction for visitors in search of the ultimate summer adventure, according to Sovereign Hill.
For the grown-ups, an opportunity to learn about the special effects used in the Victorian era will also run each day.
All the usual attractions will still be running - from mine tours, to gold panning, to rides on a historic horse-drawn coach - but there'll also be magic-themed craft sessions for children and plenty of roving performers making the most of the magical theme.
Tickets to Sovereign Hill are available online.
But that's not all - school holiday activities are popping up across the city.
Ballarat Wildlife Park, which won gold in the Victorian Tourism Awards earlier in December, will be open to meet the animals every day this summer except Christmas Day.
Also open every day except Christmas Day and Boxing Day is the Art Gallery of Ballarat, with its incredible collection of art to check out - and best of all, apart from the touring exhibitions, it's all free.
Council's spectacular Christmas decorations along Sturt Street - including the Christmas trail - are also on show to help get into the Christmas spirit, while the Bridge Mall's shops will be open for Christmas shopping despite all the roadworks.
