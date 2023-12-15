Man bailed after horror Daylesford crash

The driver involved in last month's accident outside of a Daylesford hotel which killed five people has been granted bail, after his family posted a $250,000 surety for his release.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Bail was given to William Swale, 66, at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Friday, following an earlier hearing on Monday morning - where details of allegations against him were heard.
At Friday's hearing, Swale's lawyers made their case as to why the 66-year-old Mount Macedon man should be given bail, pointing to his lack of significant prior convictions and work history.
The court was told Swale had previously been convicted of speeding offences in 1989, but otherwise lacked any other criminal convictions.
A statement from Swale's endocrinologist was also tendered with the court, which called him an "excellent patient" who had "only missed one appointment in 29 years".
Magistrate Brett Sonnet however did not accept the lawyer's arguments regarding delay - that is the burden of charges laying over an accused's head for a prolonged period of time.
The magistrate also refuted the lawyer's submission of weaknesses in the case against Swale.
Mr Swale was described as "hypoglycemic aware" which meant he had the ability to sense warning signals such as hunger, tingling around the mouth and headaches.
The court also heard he had a continuous blood glucose monitoring device and could scan his arm to check his blood glucose, and receive an alarm through a mobile phone application.
The prosecution told the court Mr Swale completed his eighth scan for the day on the day of the Daylesford incident - November 5 - at 5.17pm and received a low reading of 2.9 mmol/L.
He then went into a local hospitality venue wanting to book a table but none were available.
He was then seen on CCTV driving in Camp Street at 5.42pm, when he stopped and performed a U-turn and then a right-turn into Albert Street.
He allegedly stopped halfway through Albert Street, which the prosecution alleged caused a witness to drive around him.
The fatal accident which killed five people then occurred at 6.07pm at wooden picnic tables outside the Royal Daylesford Hotel at the end of Albert Street.
A 38-year-old Tarneit man, his 11-year-old son and a Point Cook couple died at the scene - while a nine-year-old child of the Point Cook couple died later in hospital.
Swale's family were required to provide a $250,000 bond understood to be tied to a property in their possession.
Magistrate took into account Swale's age, medical condition and vulnerability in jail when granting him bail.
The matter was adjourned until April 18, 2024, for a committal hearing at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.