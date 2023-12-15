Melton South locks in Matt Notman for full-time return

A familiar face has locked himself in for a full-time return to Melton South in the Ballarat Football Netball League.
Matthew Notman has decided to commit to the Panthers after a disjointed 2023.
New coach Travis Hodgson knows the enormity of the task he faces lifting Melton South off the bottom of the ladder and into a winning frame of mind, but is pleased with what he already achieved in the formative stages of his tenure.
He has re-emphasised the need to build and the players that the Panthers have attracted such as Notman will lay the foundation of his building blocks.
The experienced Notman left Melton South last season to join former teammate Mitch Banner at Hepburn in the CHFL.
However, work and associated travel commitments restricted him to just two games with the Burras at the start of the season.
The former BFNL representative ended up having a couple of runs with Melton South late in the year - sowing the seed for his permanent return next season.
Notman has had a long association with Melton South, getting a taste of senior football with the Panthers while with the Western Jets in the TAC Cup under-18 competition more than a decade ago.
He moved to crosstown arch-rival Melton in 2012 before returning to Melton South in 2017.
Notman is another who will provide experience and add depth.
Melton South was winless this year after having three wins in 2022.
Hodgson, who coached Bacchus Marsh to its first BFNL premiership in 2016, has taken on the Panthers after parting ways with Sunbury at the end of last season.
