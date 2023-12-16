Ballarat's best sport photos from this weekend

Sporting grounds around the Ballarat region have come back to life this weekend, after last weekend's rain forced the cancellation of some matches.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
This weekend, our photographer Lachlan Bence was out and about capturing all of the action.
On this week's agenda was:
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16:
*BCA - East Ballarat v Redan at Russell Square
*BCA - Wendouree v Darley at CE Brown Reserve
*Division 1 bowls - City Oval v BMS at City Oval
*Round six of the AVSL Athletics series at Llanberris Reserve
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17:
*Tennis - Victorian State Masters junior tennis tournament at Ballarat Regional Tennis Centre
It's also been yet another huge weekend in sports news. Check out some of the top headlines below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.