Biting warning - especially for holidaying on the coast or Murray

HOLIDAY travellers from Ballarat are urged to beware the bite, with predictions for a dangerous mosquito season ahead - but it is not completely safe on the home front either.
Grampians Health public health expert Rob Grenfell says the rains of the past fortnight leading into fine and warming weather ahead create a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes and debilitating mosquito-borne diseases.
This comes amid calls from the Victorian health department and Grampians Health to socialise outside this festive season with COVID-19 cases on the rise - and the danger coronavirus can bring, particularly for the elderly and those with complex medical conditions.
But, being outside more means more exposure to scourges of mosquitoes.
Ross River fever, Murray Valley encephalitis and Japanese encephalitis were all on the spread in Victoria last summer, with popular Ballaratian holiday spots on the Bellarine Peninsula and north along the Murray River typically hot spots for disease.
Dr Grenfell said the state was still having problems with Ross River fever, while a free Japanese encephalitis vaccination had been made more readily available for regional Victorians this summer.
He warned there had been accounts of people last year who realised later they likely had contracted the virus. Some in intensive care had been linked back to mosquito bites.
All three viruses spark fever-like symptoms. While most people who contract the viruses do not get seriously sick, Grampians Health has previously warned that for those who do, the illness can be prolonged and debilitating. In the most severe cases people can experience seizures, paralysis, permanent disability or even death.
Mosquito numbers carrying Murray Valley encephalitis have not picked up yet but Dr Grenfell said this was actively being monitored.
Dr Grenfell encouraged anyone planning a summer holiday on the Murray, or going camping, to seriously consider the Japanese encephalitis vaccine.
There was confirmed case in the state last summer but health authorities have since found the virus had likely infected more people with blood samples showed an estimated one in 30 people affected in northern Victoria.
There has been one confirmed case of Ross River fever in Ballarat in the past year and nine in Geelong and the Surf Coast.
Anyone going outdoors this summer is urged to use an insect repellent from a supermarket or pharmacy containing diethyltoluamide (DEET) or picaridin, which Dr Grenfell said was safe for children and adults when following product instructions.
Other bite prevention methods are: ensuring screen windows are intact; bed netting when needed (such as camping); wear insect repellent-treated clothing; wearing loose, light-coloured clothing; and, avoid peak active times at dusk and dawn. People are also urged to remove any stagnant water.
Grampians Health faced a rise in issues from home brew mosquito repellents and unproven home remedies last summer.
Dr Grenfell has said a multi-pronged attack was the best mosquito prevention.
