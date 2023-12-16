The Courier
Biting warning - especially for holidaying on the coast or Murray

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
December 17 2023 - 4:30am
Health authorities encourage us to be outside these holidays to prevent COVID-19, but being outside increases exposure to mosquitoes.
Health authorities encourage us to be outside these holidays to prevent COVID-19, but being outside increases exposure to mosquitoes.

HOLIDAY travellers from Ballarat are urged to beware the bite, with predictions for a dangerous mosquito season ahead - but it is not completely safe on the home front either.

Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

