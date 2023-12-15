Third time bail for mother alleged to have threatened to kill six-month-old

A Ballarat mother alleged to have sent photos to her ex-partner threatening to cook her then six-month old child on the stove has been granted bail for the third time, after a series of alleged bail breaches in preceding weeks.
The 31-year-old woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the children involved, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court via video link for bail application on Friday.
She had previously been bailed at the Ballarat court on November 8, after her arrest earlier in the day for threatening to kill her child.
The charges resulted from an alleged incident at 1.26am on November 8, where the woman had allegedly sent a picture of her six-month-old son sitting on a frying pan on a stove to her ex-partner following an argument between the pair.
The pictures were allegedly accompanied by text stating "I'll cook the c**t", "I'll blow this place to ash" and "30 seconds or I'll kill it".
Minutes after the alleged photo was sent, the woman was accused of sending another picture of the child sitting on the nature strip out the front of the couple's Ballarat residence, with the text "he's waiting".
The woman's ex-partner arrived at the address, after which it was alleged the woman squeezed the six-month-old's head, resulting in bruising and scratches.
She was also alleged to have sent a video to the ex-partner depicting her driving in a car with the six-month-old unrestrained on her lap in the driver's seat.
After being granted bail on November 8, the woman was again arrested for breaching a family violence intervention order put in place following the alleged conduct, by contacting her ex-partner.
She was granted bail at a follow-up hearing on November 20, with strict conditions to engage in support services and abide by a late night curfew.
The 31-year-old was alleged to have breached her bail conditions on the afternoon of November 25, when she allegedly attended The Deck nightclub in Ballarat, posting a Facebook live video when inside the venue.
She was arrested by police following the alleged breach, and had spent 17 days in custody until Friday's bail hearing.
The woman's lawyer told the court the 17 days had been the longest she had ever spent in custody, and her mental health situation had improved since her initial arrest.
Letters from a prison psychiatrist recommended the best course of action for the woman was for a voluntary submission to a mental health support service outside of the prison environment - as opposed to an involuntary admission.
The lawyer also drew attention to the fact that the 31-year-old would likely not receive a prison sentence if she pleaded guilty to the charges. If not granted bail, she would have to spend at least a month in prison due to a Christmas break for court hearings.
The prosecutor argued not much had substantially changed since the last time she had been granted bail, with a lack of support services outside of custody.
The prosecutor stated the woman posed an unacceptable risk of re-offending if released.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann granted the woman bail, but said it was a "very difficult decision to make".
"On one hand the prosecution raises quite valid points about compliance with bail conditions," the magistrate said.
"The risk of committing further offences and danger to the safety of others is very present.
"But there remains a more extensive family support network than what I was aware of an hour ago."
Speaking to the 31-year-old directly, Magistrate Stratmann warned her of the repercussions should she breach any of her bail conditions.
"You are skating on very thin ice," the magistrate said.
"The bail conditions I am going to put in place today are really important.
"If you breach this bail, this will be the third bail you breach. It would be most likely that you would be placed in custody if there was another breach."
The woman will reappear in court on January 15, 2024.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
