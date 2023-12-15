Young Miner to pursue basketball in United States

Ballarat Miners youngster Riley Dunn will continue his basketball journey in the United States in the new year.
Dunn is joining Darrow School in New York.
The 18-year-old, who stands at 210cm, spent last season with Ballarat in the NBL1 South competition as well as being a key contributor to the Miners' Youth League team.
Dunn is a product of Ballarat Basletball's development program, having started in the sport Saints as a junior.
He progressed into Ballarat's junior representative program from under-12s through to under-18, representing Victoria before reaching the Youth League.
Dunn is excited about this new opportunity.
"I've grown up around basketball with my Mum, Dad, and sisters all playing.
"I played under some amazing coaches wh have pushed and challenged me.
"I owe the Ballarat basketball community a lot for it. It's a great pathway for juniors," Dunn said.
He said being offered a scholarship to Darrow would provide an amazing opportunity to develop his game further and with his goal of playing college basketball in the NCAA system.
Darrow's basketball head coach Antonio Anderson, who has NBA experience, said Darrow played in the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council AA - designed to prepare student-athletes for the next level on the court and aiming to play at the NCAA level after their graduation.
He said Dunn was be a big asset for their program as a versatile forward with a unique skill set suited to Darrow's fast-paced up-tempo offence.
Basketball Ballarat's director of coaching James McKinnon said Dunn was a great story of a junior athlete being able to begin their career in a domestic pathway, move into the Miners representative program and then follow his dreams to the US.
Dunn will leave for New York in the first week of January.
