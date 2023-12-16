Ballarat venue for inaugural state junior masters

Ballarat Regional Tennis Centre is the venue for the inaugural Victorian Junior Masters.
The four-day invitation event, which starts on Saturday, is catering for the best young talent in the state in the under-13, under-14 and under-16 age groups.
The field was finalised after the leading aggregate points getters from across Australia were chosen for the National Masters.
The 160 youngsters have earned their place in the singles and doubles tournament based on points earned on the 2023 junior masters tour.
Tennis Victoria head of tennis operations Bree Sharp, of Ballarat, said it was an exciting event for the youngsters - a reward for what they had achieved during the year.
The under-16 girls' and boys' draws each feature 16 players, while the two younger age groups each have 64 (32 boys and 32 girls).
Matches begin on Saturday at 9am, with the last contests scheduled for 5pm.
Titles to be decided on Tuesday.
The new event replaces the Ballarat Open Signature and Junior Series which up to last year was played in this timeslot.
The BRTC will again host the Ballarat Regional TC Open and Junior Championships, to be held on April 6-9 next year.
