The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Sports Affairs

Ballarat venue for inaugural state junior masters

DB
By David Brehaut
December 16 2023 - 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat's Ren Asai. Picture by Adam Trafford
Ballarat's Ren Asai. Picture by Adam Trafford

Ballarat Regional Tennis Centre is the venue for the inaugural Victorian Junior Masters.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.