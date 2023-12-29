Living rough for over a year, 'you don't realise how tired you are'

Jeremey Gunning spent about 18 months living in an old pop-up caravan during the COVID lockdowns.
Now he lives in his own home, where his garden is his happy place, growing vegetables and being a part of his community.
Mr Gunning also now works part time alongside the people at Uniting Ballarat who reached out and saved his life.
It was only a few years ago when alcoholism had taken its toll on him, he'd stopped taking his medication for his depression and found himself needing money from his children to keep him going.
"I was quite embarrassed at the time," Mr Gunning said, which was why he wouldn't get help.
He said he was struggling with a disability, "increasingly impacting" his day-to-day life.
"I didn't reach out to anybody," Mr Gunning said.
"I just sat around drinking all day. I didn't care about the consequences."
But the consequences found him, Mr Gunning said.
"My daughter tried to help me and even that didn't even get through," he said.
"They gave me money for rent but I don't even remember if I put that on rent. Right then, I was tired, I was depressed and I was just drinking."
Mr Gunning said he had depression since he was a teenager and suspects he had ADHD as well.
Mr Gunning said he first went to live at the mountain as a "hobby prospector" but that went sideways.
"The options were being homeless in the city or go bush," he said.
He first went to live in his dilapidated caravan in October 2019 at Mt Franklin. Mr Gunning said for three days he had perfect weather - he said he liked spring.
"I went quite well prepared. It was spring and then I got here and for three days it was lovely," Mr Gunning said.
"It rained for a month, it was freezing and we got frost in October."
Mr Gunning said he was "pretty hardy".
At one stage Mr Gunning had to deal with snow, he said he managed to get a fire going.
"I got it roaring," he said.
But he said even in summer, the cold nights were a struggle.
While he had minimal shelter, the 50-year-old pop-up caravan was damaged and duct taped together with cardboard and a ripped tarp.
"There wasn't even a door," he said.
"The tarp would disintegrate in your hands."
Mr Gunning said at times, it was "peaceful".
"But it was extremely hard, I had no money at all, I wasn't even on the pension," he said.
The only money Mr Gunning had was from his daughter - $100 a week.
Not only was Mr Gunning facing the cold outdoors, he was also dealing with a neurodegenerative disease - spinocerebellar ataxia, which was another factor in becoming homeless.
Mr Gunning said he only came across kind people, people who'd offer him food or have a chat with him.
"There were a couple camping at Mt Franklin who notice the state of the tarp and gave me theirs," he said.
"I had a lot of kindness when I was out in the bush. It was my first week when the people gave me their tarps.
"Another guy came along and gave me some prospecting items, and some poles. He gave me a book on mindfulness, he was awesome."
But Mr Gunning said he did feel unsafe sometimes, especially when he heard cars hooning.
But he said being in the city sleeping rough could be a totally different story - "for the people in the city, it's horrible."
Now as a peer support worker, Mr Gunning hears other people's stories.
"Most of the people we work with aren't treated very well," he said.
He said he had a little set up after 18 months, including a solar panel, but the first while he was homeless, he was living purely by a fireplace.
"Getting to the end [living homeless] I was getting a bit better, a bit smarter," he said.
"I had firewood piled up because it was increasingly hard for me."
It was when Uniting Ballarat outreach workers began to visit Mr Gunning, changes started.
While Mr Gunning couldn't immediately be given housing, Uniting workers helped his day-to-day life living homeless, like the solar panel and a generator and also someone to talk to.
"I got smarter about the way I could do things, which was thanks to the Street2Home program, they can make the journey easier, safer," he said.
Mr Gunning said his mental health was "all over the place" when he was homeless, but thanks to telehealth, he still had access to his medication.
"There were some really dark times," he said.
"But it got better because I started taking my anti-depressants again.
"I also had a different outlook on life to, there was a little bit of self-growth towards the end."
Mr Gunning said his outlook shifted because he accepted he was unwell.
"I look ok, I act ok but I'm not," he said.
"My balance is going, my speech is starting to go. I watched my grandmother die of it, my mother die from it, and two of my aunts. My brothers got it. It gets 50 per cent of us and we're dead by 65 - it's pretty horrible.
"I knew what I was in for and I felt sorry for myself but I don't now.
"I'm cool now - I've got an awesome job, and an awesome house."
Mr Gunning was still friends with his outreach worker, who he also worked with when he started at Uniting Ballarat.
"It wasn't for them, I don't know what would have happened, because I didn't reach out to him," he said.
"I was getting increasingly downtrodden - I was taking money off my daughter."
Mr Gunning said people sleeping rough all remember their first meeting with their outreach worker.
"That first meeting is so important," he said.
"They're a special breed.
"Meeting my outreach worker for the first time was humbling to be honest. I was almost 50, I was embarrassed and I was there [homeless] because of me - well, that's how I looked at it."
Mr Gunning said he was much kinder on himself now.
After settling into his home in 2021, it was his outreach worker who asked him if he wanted to work at Uniting Ballarat.
"There weren't any peer support workers in the field," he said.
"I honestly didn't think I'd work again because I couldn't do physical work anymore which was I had done all my life."
Mr Gunning didn't think he was ready, but when he was asked again 12 months later, he decided to give it a go.
"A lot of the people here had come to visit me - but how cool is that?" he said.
"I get to work with these awesome people."
Mr Gunning said being on the other side can be "mindboggling".
"They've walked along side me through my journey and helped me along the way," he said.
To people living homeless, Mr Gunning said he would say to them "you have a right to a home."
"A lot of them don't think they do, they think it's ok to couch surf," he said.
"Reach out. It's a hard thing to do because there is a lot of shame.
"There are a lot of internal battles with that but reach out and talk to people."
To people who do have a roof over their heads, Mr Gunning asked to stop the judgement on people sleeping rough.
"We have no idea what that person is going through," he said.
"I used to be judgmental - now I recognise how much trauma is out there. If someone asked for a cigarette or a dollar, it doesn't matter."
Mr Gunning said he loves his life now, but getting his house was a "mixed bag of emotion".
"The biggest thing was having a home for my dog," he said.
"I didn't realise how big the impact was. The thing when you're homeless if you don't realise how bad you are going - it takes someone watching and walking alongside you for a year to tell you how tired you are.
"I wasn't aware a lot of the times, but I did once I had a house, I realised how bad I had gotten."
