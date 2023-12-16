The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

PHOTOS | Lake Wendouree busy for annual Christmas Market

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
December 16 2023 - 11:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Despite the up and down weather in Ballarat over the last few weeks many residents enjoyed Friday nights pleasant evening at Lake Wendouree.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.