PHOTOS | Lake Wendouree busy for annual Christmas Market

Despite the up and down weather in Ballarat over the last few weeks many residents enjoyed Friday nights pleasant evening at Lake Wendouree.
Hundreds of people were at the lake enjoying the last Ballarat Farmers Market for the year.
Some markets worked on their Christmas shopping list, while others enjoyed a nice evening.
Over 140 regular market stallholders were in attendance as well as 60 who attended for the special twilight evening.
Some travelled from the other side of Melbourne after hearing of the evening market's success in previous years.
Residents celebrated the Christmas spirit, with many market goers dressed up for the holidays.
Others stopped to listen to the Ballarat Memorial Concert Band.
The 40 piece community band played from their Christmas repertoire in the last two hours of the market.
Ballarat Farmers Market runs on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month and will return in January 2024.
