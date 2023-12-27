VFL-experienced key defender arrives for Melton South

A key defender with time on two VFL lists has kept the momentum of Melton South's recruiting drive on an upward curve in the Ballarat Football Netball League.
Darby Schilder is another newcomer with a football background which gives the Panthers reason to be upbeat about what new coach Travis Hodgson is putting together.
The Geelong-based Schilder has worked his through schools and AFL pathways to build a solid reputation in the Geelong and Bellarine leagues.
He arrives from Modewarre in the BFNL, where he has spent three seasons.
Schilder's VFL experience has come at Werribee and Geelong. He played in the Werribee AFL Development team and has been on the Geelong VFL list for the past two seasons. Schilder caught the eye as a junior, being selected in the 2016 Associated Catholic Colleges' team of the year and playing with Geelong Falcons in the TAC Cup under-18s in the same year.
He played his early football with St Mary's and also spent a couple of seasons with Bell Park before going to Modewarre.
Hodgson had no choice but to get as much new blood as possible into the club given from how far back this year's wooden spooner is coming.
Melton South's recruits include Anthony Wilson (Adelaide Crows, AFL), Patrick Veszpremi (Western Bulldogs and Sydney Swans, AFL), BFNL under-19 best and fairest Ryder Rousch (Sunbury), Jayden Welch (Broadford), Stuart Hobijn-Allen (Airport West) and Matt Notman (Hepburn).
