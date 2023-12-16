BCA 1st XI review: East Ballarat sequeezes past Ballarat-Redan

East Ballarat has ended Ballarat-Redan's winning run in Ballarat Cricket Association firsts competition.
The Hawks dug in to secure a five-wicket one-day victory over Ballarat-Redan at Russell Square on Saturday.
The Two Swords had won their past five games to be sitting second on the ladder, but they were always going to struggle to keep the sequence intact once after struggling with the bat to be all out for a meagre 114.
Jordan Hayes top scored with 39 and Bobby Hind contributed 23 in a grinding knock, but overall Ballarat-Redan's usual batting might was nowhere to be seen.
Adam Eddy returned East's best figure of 3-22.
Ballarat-Redan did not go down without a fight though and it took a spirited effort by the Hawks to get the points - even though in the end they had plenty of overs in hand.
Ballarat-Redan responded to its below par effort with the bat to have East Ballarat with its back to the wall with five batsmen in the shed and still 60 runs to get.
Nathan Patrikeos and Matt Aikman had put on the heat with two wickets apiece.
It ultimately came down to an unbeaten fifth-wicket stand by Jacob Eyers, 43no, and Josh Smith, 23no, to get the Hawks home and firm up their place in the top four going into the Christmas-New Year break.
(after nine rounds)
GOLDEN POINT 48, 1.631
WENDOUREE 37, 1.736
E BALLARAT 37, 1.387
BALL-REDAN 36, 1.226
Mt Clear 30, 1.251
Bacchus Marsh 24, 0.905
Darley 18, 0.902
Brown Hill 6, 0.812
Naps-Sebastopol 6, 0.687
Buninyong 6, 0.449
BATTING
Sajith Dissanayaka (Naps-Sebas) 112
James Lidgett (Bacchus Marsh) 106no
Tom Le Lievre (MC) 77
Alex Porter (BM) 74
Luke Corden (NS) 65
BOWLING
Ash McCafferty (Wendouree) 6-22
Andrew Warrick (Golden Point) 3-10
Harli Givvens (East Ballarat) 3-11
Tom Wardell (Bacchus Marsh) 3-18
Jason Knowles (Brown Hill) 3-21
James Lidgett guided Bacchus Marsh to a fourth win of its inaugural BCA season with an unbeaten century at Napoleons.
He finished with 106 as Bacchus Marsh reached 6-234 in reply to 6-233 with 2.4 overs to spare.
Lidgett hit seven boundaries in a match-winning second-wicket stand of 145 with opener Alex Porter, 74 (8 fours).
It was always going to be a testing chase and the Bulls did stumble with the loss of two quick wickets after Porter departed.
However, Connor Ascough, 35no (2 fours, 2 sixes) joined Lidgett and they added the 65 needed.
Sajith Dissanayaka put Naps-Sebas in the box seat after it won the toss and chose to bat.
The opener hit 112 (9 fours, 5 sixes). It was a welcome return to form and his second century of the season.
He added 79 for the second wicket with Dan Scott, 18, and then 88 with Luke Cordon, 65 (5 fours, 2 sixes).
Wendouree speedster Ash McCafferty led the Red Caps to a 33-run win over Darley at Wendouree.
He ripped through the Lions to capture 6-22 off his allocated 10 overs to dismiss the visitors for 133.
Darley gave itself a chance when it had Wendouree 4-50 before Mick Nolan, 46 (4 fours) helped restore some order.
Lucas Argall, 25, also made an important kjock as Wendouree kept chipping away to get to 169.
Not for the first time Darley's top order again came up short.
With McCafferty on fire, the Lions crashed to 4-15 before Brad Barnes, 51 (7 fours, 1 six), and Brodie Ward, 15, stopped the rot with a 66-run partnership.
Barnes' departure sparked another collapse though of 5-13.
Darley managed to get as close as it did with a late unbeaten 28 (5 fours) by Liam Conford.
GOLDEN POINT KEEPS FIRM GRIP ON TOP POSITION
Golden Point powered its way to a comfortable six-wicket win over Buninyong at the Eastern Oval.
The Pointies did not make the best of starts, but Manjula De Zoysa, 28no, and the Pegg boys - Lukas 12 and Josh 44no (5 fours) - ensured the middle order coasted past Buninyong's lowly 118.
It has been a relatively lean time for runs for De Zoysa and while he has scored more on one occasion this was an important contribution and time at the crease.
Prabath Ranaweera Koralalage did the early damage with the ball for Buninyong with 3-35.
Buninyong was in trouble from the outset after being sent into bat, and was never able to get any momentum as wickets fell all too regularly.
Brad Byrnes, 30, and Michael Flynn, 28, provided some resistance, but the total was never going to be enough for the bottom side.against the ladder leader and a premiership contender.
Andrew Warrick snared 3-10 for Golden Point.
Mt Clear chased down Brown Hill in a high-scoring match at Mt Clear.
Brown Hill made 7-203 to give the Mounties plenty to think about, with a win essential for the home team to stay on the cusp of the top four.
The Bulls were steady early as all their top order batsmen made starts, although not kicking on.
It was the middle of Lahriu Gunasinhage, 38 (3 fours, 1 six), Viraj Pushpakumara 42no (2 fours, 2 sixes) and
Jason Knowles, 30 (4 fours), which provided the impetus to get to 200.
Fraser Hunt then provided some late dash with an undefeated 23.
Matt Ward, 63 (6 fours, 1 six), and skipper Tom Le Lievre, 77 (7 fours, 2 sixes), put Mt Clear on track early with a 128-run stand for the second wicket.
There were some nervous moments though when Brown Hill claimed 3-11 to have the Mounties 4-150,
However, Jacob Smith steadied the ship with 35 not out.
Jason Knowles took 3-21 for Brown Hill.
Golden Points remains a clear leader on the ladder, but Ballarat-Redan has dropped two spots to fourth.
Wendouree and East Ballarat make up the top four after important wins.
The competition now takes a mid-season break until Saturday, January 6.
NAPOLEONS-SEBASTOPOL
Sajith Dissanayaka lbw Thomas Wardell 112
Nathan Doonan c Thomas Wardell b Angus Jones 0
Daniel Scott c Jack Powell b Connor Ascough 18
Luke Corden c Alex Porter b Thomas Wardell 65
Corey Hucker b Ian Spiteri 6
Tom Appleton c Taeje Baker b Thomas Wardell 3
Lachlan Sheridan not out 7
Harry Peirson not out 3
Extras 19
TOTAL 6-233
Bowling: Jared Taylor 5-1-20-0, Bradley Croxford 7-0-22-0, Angus Jones3-0-19-1, Jack Powell 4-0-33-0, Connor Ascough 10-0-37-1, Armi Wakefield 6-0-36-0, Ian Spiteri 9-2-44-1, Thomas Wardell 6-0-18-3
BACCHUS MARSH
Alex Porter run out 74
Thomas Wardell b Harry Peirson 1
James Lidgett not out 106
Taeje Baker c Lachlan Sheridan b Jake Scott 7
Connor Ascough not out 35
Extras 11
TOTAL 3-234
Bowling: Harry Peirson 9-1-46-1, Luke Corden 10-1-43-0, Sajith Dissanayaka 10-1-37-0, Dylan York 5-0-29-0, Nathan Doonan 8-0-41-0, Jake Scott 5.2-1-34-1
BALLARAT-REDAN
Max Riding c Shane Gray b William Hodgins 2
Zac Jenkins c Harli Givvens b Adam Eddy 11
Robert Hind b Joshua Brown 23
Jayden Hayes c Josh Smith b Harli Givvens 39
Connor Ronan b Harry Ganley b Lewis Hodgins 0
Riley Fisher c Tom Walton b Harry Ganley 17
Aidan Fletcher lbw Harli Givvens 0
Jack Harwood b Harli Givvens 0
David Carton st Shane Gray b Lewis Hodgins 2
Matthew Aikman b Harry Ganley 11
Nathan Patrikeos not out 0
Extra 9
TOTAL 114
Bowling: Adam Eddy 10-3-22-1, William Hodgins 5-1-14-1, Tom Walton 6-1-17-0, Joshua Brown 6-1-22-1, Lewis Hodgins 10-2-22-2, Harry Ganley 1.5-0-5-2, Harli Givvens 7-3-11-3
EAST BALLARAT
Harli Givvens b Nathan Patrikeos 4
Finlay Baker lbw Nathan Patrikeos 11
Harry Ganley c Connor Ronan b Matthew Aikman 7
Lewis Hodgins c Riley Fisher b Matthew Aikman 0
Jacob Eyers not out 43
Tom Walton c Nathan Patrikeos b Jack Harwood 11
Josh Smith not out 23
Extras 16
TOTAL 5-115
Bowling: Nathan Patrikeos 10-1-31-2, Matthew Aikman 8.5-2-27-2, Jayden Hayes 10-2-23-0, Jack Harwood 8-0-23-1, Zac Jenkins 6-3-8-0
BROWN HILL
Ryan Knowles c Jack Jeffrey b Ajay Mada 15
Martin Porter c Matt Ward b Ashley George 16
Akila Lakshan c Jacob Smith b Ashley George 15
Jason Knowles c Ajay Mada b Zack Maple 30
Lahriu Gunasinhage c Joel Moriarty b: Zack Maple 38
Viraj Pushpakumara not out 42
Nick Cochrane run out 12
Shashi Fernando b Ajay Mada 3
Fraser Hunt not out 23
Extras 9
TOTAL 7-203
Bowling: Ajay Mada 10-1-40-2, Grant Trevenen 10-1-36-0, Lachlan Payne 10-0-35-0, Ashley George 10-1-31-2, Zack Maple 10-1-61-2
MT CLEAR
Matt Ward c Ryan Knowles b Jason Knowles 63
Joel Moriarty lbw Tom Bourke-Finn 1
Thomas Le Lievre c Akila Lakshan b Jason Knowles 77
Zack Maple b Fraser Hunt 21
Jack Jeffrey b Jason Knowles 0
Jacob Smith not out 35
Grant Trevenen not out 4
Extras 4
TOTAL 5-205
Bowling: Tom Bourke-Finn 6.4-0-31-1, Fraser Hunt 7-1-33-1, Lahriu Gunasinhage 2-0-11-0, Kento Dobell 2-0-14-0, Viraj Pushpakumara 8-1-49-0, Shashi Fernando 2-0-13-0, Ryan Knowles 10-1-31-0, Jason Knowles 10-3-21-3
WENDOUREE
Cole Roscholler c Lachlan Herring b Ben Longhurst 14
Stephen Segrave lbw Madushanka Ekanayaka 3
Liam Brady c Rockey Hoey b Chamika Sattambi 13
Heath Pyke c Bradley Barnes b Ben Longhurst 16
Mick Nolan st Rockey Hoey b Hasitha Wickramasinghe 38
Monty Maloney not out 28
Lucas Argall c Benjamin Longhurst b Madushanka Ekanayaka 20
Ash McCafferty c Drew Locke b Liam Cornford 18
Tom Godson c Dilan Chandimab Hasitha Wickramasinghe 3
Tom Batters not out 4
Sam Peeters run out 7
Extyra 15
TOTAL 169
Bowling: Madushanka Ekanayaka 9.2-0-26-2, Benjamin Longhurst 9-2-27-2, Chamika Sattambi 8-0-30-1, Drew Locke 4-0-24-0, Dilan Chandima 7-0-23-0, Hasitha Wickramasinghe 10-1-36-2, Liam Cornford 1-0-1-1
DARLEY
Dilan Chandima b Ash McCafferty 0
Lachlan Herring c Heath Pyke b Ash McCafferty 8
Rockey Hoey lbw: Ash McCafferty 2
Bradley Barnes st Heath Pyke b Lucas Argall 51
Hasitha Wickramasinghe b Ash McCafferty 0
Brodie Ward c Ash McCafferty b Lucas Argall 15
Drew Locke c Liam Brady b Lucas Argall 4
Madushanka Ekanayaka b: Ash McCafferty 2
Liam Cornford not out 28
Benjamin Longhurst b Ash McCafferty 0
Chamika Sattambi c Liam Brady b Tom Batters 11
Extra 12
TOTAL 133
Bowling: Ash McCafferty 10-2-22-6, Tom Batters 7.5-2-23-1, Sam Peeters 4-0-17-0, Tom Godson 3-0-18-0, Lucas Argall 10-0-32-3, Cole Roscholler 6-1-19-0,
BUNINYONG
Mitchell Tierneyc Lukas Pegg b Joshua Pegg 0
Naditha Tisserac Daniel White b Andrew Warrick 0
Brad Byrnes b Simon Ogilvie 30
Harrison Bond b Andrew Warrick 9
Michael Flynn lbw Mohomed Feshal 28
Bailey Ryan c Manjula De Zoysa b Daniel White 6
Clayton Geddes c Andrew Falkner b Daniel White 5
Rupinder Singh c Joshua White b Mohomed Feshal 16
Nicholas Schiemer not out 7
Hudson Palmer c Andrew Falkner b Andrew Warrick 5
Prabath Ranaweera Koralalage c Joshua Pegg b Manjula De Zoysa 4
Extras 8
TOTAL 118
Bowling: Andrew Warrick 10-5-10-3, Joshua Pegg 10-0-40-1, Simon Ogilvie 8-2-19-1, Mohomed Feshal 10-1-37-2, Daniel White 4-2-6-2, Manjula De Zoysa 1.1-0-3-1
GOLDEN POINT
Simon Ogilvie c&b Prabath Ranaweera Koralalage 30
Andrew Falkner c Harrison Bond b Prabath Ranaweera Koralalage 6
Joshua White lbw Prabath Ranaweera Koralalage 0
Manjula De Zoysa not out 28
Lukas Pegg run out 12
Joshua Pegg not out 44
Extras 2
TOTAL 4-122
Bowling: Prabath Ranaweera Koralalage 10-1-35-3, Nicholas Schiemer 8-1-27-0,
Hudson Palmer 6-0-27-0, Naditha Tissera 5-1-16-0, itchell Tierney 2-0-13-0, Clayton Geddes 0.1-0-4-0
