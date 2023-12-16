Why Ballarat's 40 under 40 should inspire us all

Dear subscribers,
On Saturday, we launched Ballarat's 40 under 40 for 2023 - a list of leaders in our community who share their hopes and dreams for our city over the next decade.
How did we choose these people?
We wanted to talk to leaders who are achieving great things in their respective fields and at a community level. Who are passionate about Ballarat and its future. Who we know are regularly advocating for the city and will undoubtedly contribute to how the city grows and develops in the years to come.
We had input from other community leaders, including some of those who featured in The Courier's last 40 under 40 project back in 2012.
I was digital editor at the time that project was rolled out by Andrew Eales and Kim Quinlan, former editor and deputy editor at The Courier.
It was time to revisit it.
Over the past two months, reporter Nieve Walton and photographer Lachlan Bence have interviewed and photographed our 40 young leaders and captured video of their hopes and vision for Ballarat.
They are smart, talented and they advocate for a better Ballarat.
They spoke about everything from city infrastructure and property development, to the importance of inclusion in the community, building capacity to host events and encouraging young people to take the leap into business.
Starting on Monday, December 18, you can read each of their profiles in depth and listen to what they had to say.
Yesterday, a reader asked me why we narrowed the age bracket to 40.
For this project, we wanted to canvas the views of the next generation. Some of these people rarely get the opportunity to put their views forward.
It's about ensuring The Courier captures and presents the views of a range of demographics, and this project is now a snapshot in our archives of the views of 40 younger leaders in 2023.
And it's an inspiring snapshot. From law to agriculture, hospitality to education - these people represent each sector in our community and bring their diverse experiences to the table.
You can see the launch piece and our list, here.
I'd love your feedback - who would you have liked to see on the list?
Until next week,
- Emily Sweet
Acting managing editor.
