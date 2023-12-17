Myrniong trotter rises to greatness in Inter Dominion

Myrniong-trained Just Believe has risen into the ranks of all-time Australasian trotting greats.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Ballarat-owned and bred seven-year-old reinforced his world class qualities by taking out the group 1 Inter-Dominion Trotting Championship grand final for the second year in a row in Brisbane on Saturday night.
Just Believe is the first Australian-bred trotter to go back-to-back in the championship and only fourth to achieve the feat since the series was first run in 1948.
Trained by Jess Tubbs, Just Believe also gave reinsman Greg Sugars his third consecutive win in the revered feature.
He saluted on Meredith-trained Maori Law in 2021 before linking up with Just Believe at Melton last year.
An emotional Sugar was almost lost for superlatives for Just Believe, which earlier this year was twice placed in group races in Sweden, after the victory.
"He's just a phenomenal horse. He's just got a 'never say die' attitude," he said.
"He's just a very special animal.
"He's just a professional racehorse. He's so perfect and there is really nothing he can't do and it makes my job a hell of a lot easier," he said.
Just Believe ($1.20 favourite) raced outside the leader before drawing away in the home straight 4.7m.
Just Believe, which was bred and is owned by Ballarat's Pat Driscoll and raced on lease by the Iona Trotter Syndicate, is now on the cusp of breaking the million dollar earnings barrier.
The champion has $954,000 in stakes from 23 career wins, which include going through the past two Inter Dominions of three heats and a final unbeaten.
Just Believe will now go to the Great Southern Star - a race he won this year - at Melton on Saturday, February 3, with the possibility of a lead-up start on Ballarat Pacing Cup night on January 20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.