Ballarat division 1 pennant bowls: leaders exert authority | results, ladders

The leading five teams have again exerted their authority in Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Ballarat Saturday division one pennant.
BMS, Sebastopol, Webbcona, Linton and Victoria each dominated at the weekend to consolidate their positions going into an extended mid-season break.
City Oval appears to be the only combination outside this group with any chance of making a late charge into the finals.
However, coming up well short against top team BMS on the City Oval greens makes that possibility just about out of reach for the Hawks.
They are 27 points adrift of fourth-placed Linton.
City Oval was not too far away, but BMS did enough to finish 14 shots in front after claiming three of the four rinks.
David Andrews, Travis Preston, Robert Dickinson and Ryan Bedggood (s) produced a telling winning margin of 11.
The 16 points gained keeps top team BMS 30 points ahead of Sebastopol, which as expected was far too strong for Ballarat.
The Kookaburras topped the century to run away by 39 shots in a clean sweep.
Fred Reus, Dave Cassells, Gregory Brown and Paul Lovell (s) had a 19-shot win.
Linton demolished Learmonth 117-65 at Linton.
Sydney Walters, Chris Fletcher, Nick Pearce and Brendan Vandenberg (s) won 33-12 and Stewart Williams, Eugene Grigg, Danny Pridham and Craig Williams also had everything their own way 26-10.
Linton still has plenty of work to do if it is to play finals, being only five points ahead of Victoria.
Victoria ensured it maintained the pressure with a 100-57 win over Mt Xavier at Victoria.
Victoria was led by Kevin Haintz, Kevin Coad, Wayne Lynch and Brenton Coad, who drew the most shots of any rink across the competition for the day with a 38-15 victory.
Robert Storey, Daryl Lamb, Jack McDonald and Chris McDonald did give Mt Xavier something to celebrate as they denied the home club a clean sweep.
Webbcona downed Creswick by 25 shots.
Ross Brown, Harold Worsley, Andrew Ingram and Zac Stewart ensured Webbcona had plenty of breathing space by taking the points 27-13.
BMS 174 points, +175 shots
SEBASTOPOL 144, +178
WEBBCONA 141, +103
LINTON 131, +101
Victoria 126, +145
City Oval 104, +2
Creswick 84, -91
Mt Xavier 79, -104
Learmonth 76, -118
Ballarat 21, -391
Saturday pennant resumes on January 20.
Linton 117 (18) d Learmonth 65 (0)
Sydney Walters, Chris Fletcher, Nick Pearce, Brendan Vandenberg 33 d Timothy Griffin, Gregory Ross, Grant Bourke, Ross Powell 12
Stewart Williams, Eugene Grigg, Danny Pridham, Craig Williams 26 d William Rowe, Mark Powell, Addy Ryan, David Ryan 10
Glenn Landers, Ken Hocking, Martin Drinkwater, Craig Grenfell 34 d Stephen Fitzgibbon, Craig Findlay, Leon Davey, Brendan Pym 26
Malcom Worthy, Roy Broughton, James Steven Fraser, Brendan Williams 24 d Chris Powell, Gary Moy, David Kelly, Mick Casey 17
Victoria 100 (16) d Mt Xavier 57 (2)
Kevin Haintz, Kevin Coad, Wayne Lynch, Brenton Coad 38 d Stacey Forrest, Stephen Blood, Frank Duggan, Phillip McGrath 15
Paul Tudorovic, Noel Verlinden, Stephen Britt, Barry Clark 29 d Ray Bellingham, Lynden Henderson, John Duggan, Paul Forrest 8
Donna Leeson, Michael Curtis, Alan Dennis, Sunni Haynes 16 lt Robert Storey, Daryl Lamb, Jack McDonald, Chris McDonald 22
Kane Silbereisen, David Leeson, Tony Wood, Craig Ford 17 d Darryl Boyd, Brian McKeegan, Colin Thompson, Joshua Sargent 12
Webbcona 97 (16) d Creswick 72 (2)
Debbie Gorin, Ben Horwood, Tony Lange, Matthew Collins 23 d Greg Peel, Rebecca Cooper, Robert Ohlsen, Travis Hedger 20
Brett Collins, Wayne Pattie, Leah McArthur, Taylor Stewart 18 lt Trevor Booth, Dale Chalmers, Geoff Antonio, Alan Annear 20
Ross Brown, Harold Worsley, Andrew Ingram, Zac Stewart 27 d Rebecca Booth, Bruce Andrews, John Matusik, Barry Yates 13
Sarah Braybrook, Colin Young, Nathan Mahoney, Gary Johnson 29 d Peter Fontana, Dean Cooper, Bill Booth, Stephen Hepworth 19
Sebastopol 104 (18) d Ballarat 65 (0)
David Ellis, Gary Green, Tim Beacham, Scott Roberts 22 d Michael Calagari, David Eastman, Dale McGregor, Paul Slater 15
Kevin Lynch, Alan Jones, John Garvin, Will Matthews 23 d John Crawford, Stevo Murnane, Dean Campbell, Paul Ashmore 17
Bruce Carter, Brian Johnson, Ian Warner, Rob Baker 29 d Kathryn Avery, James Thornton, Stan Barnett, Greg Stewart 22
Fred Reus, Dave Cassells, Gregory Brown, Paul Lovell 30 d Bryce Abbott, David Brownlee, Paul Ryan, Lindsay Annear 11
City Oval 73 (2) lt BMS 87 (16)
Joel Clark, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 18 lt David Andrews, Travis Preston, Robert Dickinson, Ryan Bedggood 29
Robert Edwards, Ian Robinson, Wayne Roberts, Gavin Mann 23 d Keith Urch, Craig Hurdsfield, Michael Jose, Philip Clamp 16
Peter Cameron, Lloyd Sims, Gary Hamilton, Benjamin Morris 17 lt Stephen Byron, Ross Jones, Darren Millar, David Berry 24
Keneth Magrath, Tony Spurgo, Mitchell Walton, Heath Fumberger 15 lt Geoff Allan, Adam McLean, Lindsay Trounce, Michael Storey 18
DIVISION 2
Webbcona 55 (2) lt Clunes 95 (16)
Ballarat North 82 (14) d Buninyong 66 (4)
Smeaton 89 (14) d Waubra 79 (4)
City Oval 67 (2) lt Midlands 94 (16)
Victoria 77 (16) d Ballarat East 71 (2)
LADDER: BALLARAT EAST 153 points, +135 shots; MIDLANDS 152, +199; SMEATON 131, +14; VICTORIA 126, +66; Ballarat North 101, +33; Clunes 99, -5; Webbcona 94, -78; Waubra 87, -44; Buninyong 81, -73; City Oval 56, -247
DIVISION 3
Daylesford 71 (2) lt Ballan 88 (16)
Beaufort 63 (2) lt Invermay 84 (16)
Bungaree 69 (2) lt Sebastopol 73 (16)
Ballarat 54 (0) lt BMS 120 (18)
Central Wendouree 98 (18) d Buninyong 65 (0)
LADDER: BALLAN 151, +178; BUNGAREE 140, +161; INVERMAY 135, +67; CENTRAL WENDOUREE 127, +167; BMS 126, +158; Sebastopol 125, +83; Daylesford 101, +58; Beaufort 98, -52; Buninyong 65, -187; Ballarat 12, -633
DIVISION 4
Smeaton 84 (18) d Webbcona 51 (0)
BMS 91 (15) d Linton 76 (3)
Sebastopol 69 (2) lt Learmonth 88 (16)
Midlands 103 (16) d Central Wendouree 55 (2)
Creswick 69 (4) lt Victoria 95 (14)
LADDER: VICTORIA 158, +231; MIDLANDS 155, +221; SMEATON 134, +130; SEBASTOPOL 127, +135; Linton 110, -23; Learmonth 106, +29; Central Wendouree 82, -129; BMS 76, -189; Creswick 73, -120; Webbcona 59, -285
DIVISION 5
Mt Xavier 84 (14) d City Oval 74 (4)
Ballarat North 102 (16) d Daylesford 52 (2)
Central Wendouree 70 (2) lt Victoria 95 (16)
Buninyong 63 (2) lt Midlands 89 (16)
Sebastopol 108 (18) d Bungaree 55 (0)
LADDER: BALLARAT NORTH 183, +328; MT XAVIER 143, +133; CITY OVAL 124, +17; BUNGAREE 121, -11; Victoria 117, +149; Sebastopol 109, +13; Midlands 102, -47; Buninyong 75, -265; Daylesford 72, -168; Central Wendouree 34, -149
DIVISION 6
Clunes 89 (16) d BMS 68 (2)
Ballan 96 (15) d Smeaton 72 (3)
Beaufort 74 (4) lt Sebastopol 89 (14)
City Oval 83 (16) d Webbcona 63 (2)
Learmonth 77 (6) lt Waubra 80 (12)
LADDER: SMEATON 148, +93; BEAUFORT 139, +104; BALLAN 136, +88; WAUBRA 129, +135; Clunes 115, +36; City Oval 113, -36; BMS 100, -72; Learmonth 80, -104; Sebastopol 74, -66; Webbcona 46, -178
DIVISION 7
Invermay 84 (14) d Ballarat North 79 (4)
Ballarat 68 (2) lt Skipton 90 (16)
BMS 76 (14) d Mt Xavier 69 (4)
Ballarat East 117 (16) d Midlands 54 (2)
Victoria 100 (16) d Sebastopol 73 (2)
LADDER: BALLARAT EAST 191, +508; VICTORIA 175, +419; MT XAVIER 118, +135; SEBASTOPOL 116, +54; Invermay 116, -7; Midlands 100, -65; Ballarat North 88, -104; BMS 82, -131; Skipton 75, -177; Ballarat 19, -632
DIVISION 8
Bungaree 53 (3) lt City Oval 58 (13)
Linton 120 (16) d Webbcona 9 (0) on forfeit
Victoria 64 (14) d Sebastopol 50 (2)
LADDER: LINTON 149, +180; CITY OVAL 119, +126; VICTORIA 110, -10; BUNGAREE 88, -27; Sebastopol 84, -33; Webbcona 26, -236
DIVISION 9
Beaufort 41 (12) d Learmonth 35 (2)
Sebastopol 57 (14) d Victoria 26 (0)
Ballarat East 4 (14) d City Oval 32 (0)
LADDER: DAYLESFORD 135, +126; BALLARAT EAST 107, +52; SEBASTOPOL 102, +40; Beaufort, 100, -23; Victoria 87, -15; Learmonth 73, -19; City Oval 61, -97
