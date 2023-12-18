The Courier
Home/ads.txt
40 Under 40

Why Ballarat should become a lead destination for events in Victoria

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated December 19 2023 - 9:58am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gathered Events owner Bonnie White. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Gathered Events owner Bonnie White. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Ballarat's sense of business community and collaboration could help the city cement its position as a lead destination for events, one of The Courier's 40 under 40 hopes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.