Why Ballarat should become a lead destination for events in Victoria

Ballarat's sense of business community and collaboration could help the city cement its position as a lead destination for events, one of The Courier's 40 under 40 hopes.
Event planner Bonnie White said over the next decade, she was looking forward to seeing how growth could improve and expand the region's event industry.
"We have so many amazing quality suppliers, food and wine producers and venues in Ballarat," she said.
"Hopefully we can continue to collaborate and lift everyone up."
It's this sense of business community that helped Ms White through COVID-19 and out the other side.
"Everyone was going through it," she said.
"It shows that we're all supporting each other and we're all in the same boat.
"We could always just see the light at the end of the tunnel that everything would come back to normal and everything would be okay."
Ms White has spent most of her life in Ballarat, growing up just outside of the city on a potato farm.
She discovered her love for planning events organising birthday parties.
Jumping in head-first to a situation or problem has become her philosophy and it has served her well.
She first put it into action when she spent her gap year in a small Italian town.
"I just thought to myself, when am I ever going to live in Italy in my whole life?" she said.
"It was quite daunting - no-one spoke English and it was my job to speak English to a four-year-old boy."
On her return home, she started her diploma at College of Event Management.
She spent a few years working as function manager at the Golden City Hotel and worked for Ballarat hospitality luminary Kate Davis at Plate Up.
Ms White met Ms Davis through a family friend, who became a mentor.
"She introduced me to so many business owners through food and wine events," she said.
At the end of 2019, Ms White left Plate Up Ballarat to focus on her own business, Gathered Events.
She said she was lucky to be at the beginning of that journey when COVID-19 hit.
"I was just at the start of my business so I wasn't didn't have staff or didn't have big overheads," she said.
"It kind of just was the blind leading the blind a little bit, no one really knew what was going to happen in the future."
Ms White said jumping headfirst into the problem allowed her to keep pursuing work despite the ever changing COVID-19 restrictions on weddings.
She said sometimes being a little naive has helped.
"If someone told you everything that was going to happen in a business, all the things that were going to go wrong, you probably wouldn't do it," Ms White said.
"My best attribute is just being brave, going for it and believing in yourself that you will make it work."
In the wedding events space, Ms White is still seeing a smaller wedding trend persist, with more couples eloping or choosing to have more intimate ceremonies.
"It did take about two years," she said.
"I think last wedding season was probably the busiest because it was all those postponed dates that came through."
Ballarat's beauty is one of the things Ms White loves about the city.
"Scenery wise, it's just so beautiful, gardens and bright flowers, Lake Wendouree is stunning," she said.
"I wanted to work in Ballarat because there are so many quality supplies and so many people to collaborate with in the wedding industry."
