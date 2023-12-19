How this entrepreneur is building a career connecting with others

Ballarat's country town feel is also one of its greatest strengths according to entrepreneur Josh Driscoll.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
It's easy to build connections and it's one of the things he loves most about the city.
"I think it is a growing town but it is not too big," he said.
"With the amount of people who I have met it feels like I have lived here forever."
Over the next decade, he hopes Ballarat will offer more things to do, without becoming too busy.
The owner of Iron Oak Gym is a newcomer to Ballarat in the past decade, but building a strong community has been the main focus for his business.
The key to that, he says, is spending the extra time having a chat and getting to know people.
"If I am brutally honest, I don't think this is the best gym or more equipped gym in town," he said.
"But I know that we can give good service to people and it's a good environment."
From a podcast on Ballarat residents, to owning the gym and Ballarat's first escape rooms, his jobs all have based around people.
Mr Driscoll first moved to Ballarat in 2011 to pursue a career in fitness, after spending part of his earlier years on the farm at Navarre in western Victoria.
He chose to stay in Ballarat because it was a perfect size - Melbourne in comparison felt too big.
"Ballarat to me was a happy medium," he said.
"To me it was the big smoke and seemed like a nice spot."
While he was working at a commercial gym in town, Mr Driscoll said he got to the point where "he wanted more," and opened up Iron Oak.
"I didn't like the whole commercial side, or the way people would be treated as a number," he said.
"At the time rent was expensive for a personal trainer, back then you were paying $250 a week in rent."
Strengthening community ties was also the idea behind his podcast Ballarat Talks.
"I found that it was a way I could meet new people, at the start I thought if I reached out to people and just asked for a coffee, it felt a little bit strange," Mr Driscoll said.
"It was like a bit of a trade-off if I want to hear their story on a podcast."
Mr Driscoll said he enjoyed working on the longer form of content as a way to get to know others.
"You get to know someone a bit better rather than seeing a small amount of their life or a highlight reel on Instagram," he said.
"There are these people around town, but you never really see what they're like personally."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.