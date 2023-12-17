The Courier
Home/ads.txt
In Depth

How Leon Wilson is changing the game for print

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
December 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Next generation: Revolution Print owner Leon Wilson. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Next generation: Revolution Print owner Leon Wilson. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

You might say he is a quiet achiever, but Leon Wilson says he is driven by being the best at printing just about anything.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.