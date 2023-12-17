How Leon Wilson is changing the game for print

You might say he is a quiet achiever, but Leon Wilson says he is driven by being the best at printing just about anything.
"We're doing special things and we just happen to be in Ballarat," he said.
"We can and we should be able to produce at the same quality, if not better than anywhere else in Australia."
The Revolution Print owner's drive to be the best has put his products in the hands of Paul McCartney.
Mr Wilson was born in Ballarat and went to Golden Point Primary School and Ballarat High.
He is passionate about the next generation of leaders in Ballarat.
"There's so much emphasis at high school to go to university ... but [with] on-the-job-experience, you can learn so much more.
"We try to employ young people here straight out of school because of the opportunities ... to learn, grow and to build careers are endless."
Mr Wilson said he was excited to see what the future held for Ballarat as more young people stayed and brought their ambitions to the city.
"I'm hoping with the new leadership generation, a lot of younger people will stay because they've been led by [other] great young people," he said.
"They'll take over a lot of these businesses in the next 10 years, and they'll be the next generation of leaders."
Mr Wilson is one of these leaders.
Over the past decade he has slowly bought shares in the business.
Now at the helm he is taking risks and investing in printing technology that is different.
It is for this reason Mr Wilson likes to describe himself as a print geek and said he had seen a growing interest for different printing options.
"Printing is such an old, traditional way of doing things and to change a new path, it's extremely difficult."
He said there had to be changes not just in technology but, equipment, culture, mindset and leadership.
"I'm not about local ... there is no point in buying locally if you can get a better-quality product elsewhere," Mr Wilson said.
"It doesn't matter that we're in regional country Victoria - we're playing with the big guys."
Before coming to Revolution Print, Mr Wilson worked in a software role at Ballarat District Nursing and Healthcare, working with developers and training nurses on how to use the database system.
"That involved living out of a suitcase and travelling all around Victoria," he said.
"I did that for five years but that's a lonely life."
His skills have combined perfectly into his job - both his software background and technician skills he developed while at a photocopy shop traineeship straight out of high school.
Coming to Revolution Print, in a role assisting the business development manager, was an exciting time for Mr Wilson.
It was an opportunity to be a part of the Ballarat community, something he was missing in his previous role.
"Living out of a suitcase and travelling all around, it's not as glamorous as what people may think it is. I was never able to be part of anything."
Working with others in the business community and members from Ballarat's Rotary Young Ambition group has helped develop important connections.
"Those kinds of people, they become your closest friends ... it's meaningful long term connections that will last the rest of my life."
For now Mr Wilson hopes to keep seeing new young leaders grow in Ballarat and ensure he makes a great product.
"As long as the end user has a quality job, that's what I care about."
