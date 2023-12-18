Blake Thomson selected in Victorian XI to face Pakistan

East Ballarat graduate Blake Thomson has been rewarded for a stunning start to the Victorian Premier Cricket season with selection in a Victorian XI to play Pakistan.
The two-day international fixture at the Junction Oval on Friday and Saturday has been added to Pakistan's schedule to give the touring side extra match practice before the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the MCG.
Victoria will field a team with players free of Big Bash commitments.
Thomson has been the form player of Premier Cricket, with the Melbourne captain having strung together four centuries in a row earlier in the season.
The 26-year-old opener made 188 against Essendon, 127 against Ringwood, 123 against Carlton and 157 not out against Footscray.
Although the practice match will not have first class status, it will give Thomson an opportunity to impress state selectors.
Thomson told The Courier it was a great opportunity to showcase his batting skills against some of the best bowlers in the world.
"It's another chance to impress. It's all about taking opportunities like this," he said.
"Hopefully I can get some runs and then we'll see what happens from there."
Thomson said his goal was to again be contracted by Cricket Victoria and get another chance to play at state level.
"It's been a long road back to where I am now and back in contract conversations."
Thomson had a state contract early in his career, but has been on the outer since 2018.
He said as well he had played so far this season, much would depend on what he did in the new year.
"I need to keep performing at a high level to stay in the conversation," he said.
"There's a long way to go."
While no longer in the Victorian state squad, mid-year he was named in the Cricket Victoria merging performance squad as part of the preparation for this summer.
He earned a spot after being elected in the Victorian Premier Cricket Team of the Year last season after leading Melbourne to a premiership and being named the club's champion player for a third time.
Thomson, who has also played with the Victorian second XI this season, was first selected in the Victorian state squad as an 18-year-old after shining for Victorian in the national under-19 championships.
Thomson played alongside fellow East Ballarat and now Australian player Matt Short for Victoria in the interstate one-day competition in 2017.
