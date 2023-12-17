Grenville cricket: McArthur hits fifth century for unbeaten Haddon

Haddon opening batsman Shaun McArthur has smacked his fifth century of the Grenville Cricket Association.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
He hit an unbeaten 128 to guide the undefeated Bears to a 10-wicket win over Rokewood at Haddon on Saturday.
McArthur needed just 66 balls on his home deck as Haddon reached 163 off 19.4 overs.
His knock featured 20 fours and five sixes.
McArthur made four centuries in a row from round four with 103no (v Lismore), 105no (v Linton), 105 (v Carranballac) and 119no (v Lexton).
He then made 84 - his third half century of the season without reaching three figures - before fronting up against Rosewood for the second time.
The Grasshoppers reached 163, its highest tally of its first season back in the competition, with Paul Wells reaching 52 and Daniel Mason 30no.
Tim Dalton took 4-24 Haddon.
Linton defended 138 against Lismore comfortably at Lismore.
Lismore managed only 30 with no batsman reaching double figures.
Adam Staase steamrolled them by taking 8-15 off seven overs.
Carranballac, 4-112, upset second-placed Lexton, 111, with Luke Jackson claiming 5-13 off eight overs and Marcus Graham, 4-5 in 2.5 overs.
Ladder: HADDON 57, LEXTON 36, CARRANBALLAC 33, LISMORE 30, Linton 15, Rokewood 15, Derrinallum 12.
The competition takes a break until Saturday, January 13.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.