The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Review

Grenville cricket: McArthur hits fifth century for unbeaten Haddon

DB
By David Brehaut
December 18 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shaune McArthur continued his season run sprree for Haddon with another century. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Shaune McArthur continued his season run sprree for Haddon with another century. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Haddon opening batsman Shaun McArthur has smacked his fifth century of the Grenville Cricket Association.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.