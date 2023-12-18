Ballarat midweek pennant bowls: chasing pack faces tough day on greens

There are unlikely to be any early surprises in Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region midweek division one pennant Christmas stockings on Tuesday.
Just as it was in the Saturday division one pennant at the weekend, the top five teams will meet the bottom five in the last round before the mid-season break.
The closest contest will potentially be fifth-placed Buninyong against Learmonth (sixth).
This is an important fixture for Learmonth.
It is 24 points behind Buninyong and cannot afford to see this grow at this point of the season.
Learmonth won the corresponding match in round three, finishing 12 shots to the better and taking all 16 points.
The lake-siders would give anything for a repeat of that result, but they are going to need to lift.
Learmonth has won only once since round five, losing to Midlands, City Oval, Victoria and Webbcona in that run and drawing with BMS. The one win in that time has come against Central Wendouree.
Buninyong has been able to gain some momentum with three wins in a row and five from its latest six assignments.
With the table so close a win might be enough to get it into fourth or even third position and at the same time put Learmonth well off the pace.
Meanwhile, Webbcona will be looking to reinforce the break it has on top of the ladder.
It is 12 points clear of City Oval after eight wins and it is impossible to imagine bottom-placed Sebastopol getting anywhere near it.
LADDER: WEBBCONA 130, CITY OVAL, 118, CRESWICK 108, MIDLANDS 107, Buninyong 105, Learmonth 81, Central Wendouree 64 )-22), Victoria 64 (-56), BMS 60, Sebastopol 43.
ROUND 12 FIXTURES
DIVISION 1: Creswick v BMS, Sebastopol v Webbcona, City Oval v Victoria, Midlands v Central Wendouree, Buninyong v Learmonth
DIVISION 2: Mt Xavier v Invermay, Linton v Beaufort, Daylesford v Clunes, Smeaton v Buninyong, Sebastopol v City Oval
DIVISION 3: Daylesford v Sebastopol, BMS v Victoria, Ballarat North v Midlands, Smeaton v Central Wendouree, Webbcona v City Oval
DIVISION 4: Bungaree v Creswick, Smeaton v Buninyong, Ballarat v Ballarat East, Linton v Ballan, Mt caviar v Central Wendouree, Learmonth v Sebastopol, Victoria v Midlands
DIVISION 5: BMS v Ballarat North, Buninyong v Victoria, Beaufort v Midlands, Webbcona v Clunes, Beaufort v Invermay
