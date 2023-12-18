Have you seen Chloe? Teenager missing since Thursday

Police are appealing for the community's help to find missing 19-year-old Chloe.
Described as Caucasian with a slim build, she was last heard from on December 14.
According to a post on the official Ballarat Police Eyewatch Facebook page, it's believed she may be travelling on public transport.
Police have concerns for her welfare due to her age.
Anyone with information on Chloe's whereabouts is urged to phone Ballarat police station on 5336 6000.
