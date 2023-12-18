Driver allegedly blows three times the limit on Gillies Street

A Ballarat man allegedly blew more than three times the legal limit after being sprung by police at a random breath testing site on Gillies Street.
Police waved the man in about 10.30pm on December 16 near the Ballarat Specialist School.
The 45-year-old failed a preliminary breath test, and after accompanying police for an evidentiary test, he allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.170.
According to Victoria Police media, his car was impounded with towing costs of $1425.
His licence was immediately suspended for 12 months.
Police said he'll face the Ballarat Magistrates' Court "at a later date".
Highway Patrol has begun Operation Roadwise in the run-up to Christmas, focusing on drug and alcohol testing across the state.
It will run until New Year's Day, with more police on the roads in regional areas.
It comes as the number of lives lost this year climbs to 277, passing the 241 total for all of last year - the highest number of lives for the period in 15 years.
Police said intelligence shows there is "an increase in the number of drivers recording low-range drink driving readings (0.05 - 0.069 BAC) in December" - in 2022, this period recorded the highest number of drink driving related collisions in 10 years.
