Melbourne Vixens to headline Super Netball 'Ballarat Blitz' in March

Melbourne Vixens will headline a super netball weekend in Ballarat early next year.
The Vixens will be one of four Super Netball teams taking part in the "Ballarat Blitz" at Selkirk Stadium on Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17.
The other sides to feature will be announced next month.
The Vixens will play twice in a program which will include two games each day.
A Victorian Men's League fixture will also be showcased.
Off the court, Netball Victoria will run several events aimed at promoting the game to the next generation of the sport's stars.
Aspiring and established umpires and coaches in the region will also have the opportunity to engage in development activities.
Netball Victoria chief executive officer Andrea Pearman said Netball Victoria was excited to be partnering with the City of Ballarat and the State Government to take elite netball to Ballarat.
"We know how passionate our netball community is across regional Victoria.
"This event will be a great opportunity to introduce our new Melbourne Vixens line-up to fans across the state, enable our athletes to engage with our Victorian netball community and compete against quality opposition."
Ballarat mayor Cr Des Hudson welcomed another major event for the city and Selkirk Stadium.
"It's not only a terrific community facility for a range of indoor sports, but also enables our city to attract a range of events at the highest level which will have a significant impact on our economy."
He said the city looked forward to welcoming the Vixens and their Super Netball rivals in March.
"Not only will it see thousands of fans flock to Ballarat, benefitting our accommodation, hospitality and retail sectors, but it will give the region's youngsters the opportunity to meet some of their national netball heroes and provide plenty of inspiration," he said.
The Vixens will open their season against new cross-town rival Melbourne Mavericks, with the inaugural derby on Sunday, April 14.
