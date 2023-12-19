Vicki's boss was once a fresh-faced student in her classroom

Vicki Hughes has been teaching at Creswick Primary School so long that her current principal and two of her colleagues were once fresh-faced students in her classroom.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Ms Hughes retires from teaching this week after about 44 years in the classroom, including the past 31 or 32 of those at Creswick.
Among her former students are principal Helen Romeril and teachers Katelyn and Jessica Sutton, along with Olympic gold medal-winning race walker Jared Tallent, Australian tennis player Zoe Hives and lawyer Julia McGrath, who ran as a Liberal Democratic Party candidate for the seat of Ballarat in the 2022 federal election.
And many of her former students have returned to the school as parents, and Ms Hughes has taught their children too.
Ms Hughes started her teaching career at Ross Bridge, between Ararat and Lake Bolac, teaching at a number of small schools in the region including Lake Burrumbeet, Scarsdale, Cape Clear, Linton, Windermere, Trawalla, Smythesdale, Brewster, Ross Creek, and Windermere, some of which have since closed, before landing at Creswick Primary School in 1980.
At some schools she was the sole teacher, in the early years of her career.
Creswick Primary School also had an annex campus at Dean, where she spent three years.
"Once I was here I just didn't feel like I wanted to go anywhere else. The community, the staff, it was just a nice feeling," she said.
And the experience of teaching through a pandemic only tightened those ties.
"Even through remote learning, it just became an even closer bond. We would ring parents each week or fortnight," she said.
She tries to keep tabs on where many of her pupils end up, and when she is out she often has former pupils approach her to catch up.
"Everyone knows everyone. It's often sad being a grade six teacher because they go and you don't or can't keep up with all of them, but I manage to keep up with a lot of them and know what is happening with their family, job, life."
Creswick Primary School principal Helen Romeril was a student in Ms Hughes' grade five classroom 30 years ago during her first or second year at the school.
"I really adored her and loved the way she constantly made you feel special, like you were the special one in the room," Ms Romeril recalled. "She was always passionate about sport and PE and always encouraged you to do your best. Sport wasn't particularly my thing but we were encouraged to have a go ... and that's what I remember the most."
Ms Hughes was involved with School Sport Victoria, formerly the VPSSA at the regional and zone level for 20 years, running "all sports" at primary interschool level but athletics and cross country were closest to her heart.
Ms Romeril said it was only a "bit strange" that she was now principal working alongside her former teacher.
"It's probably more weird for her than me," she said. "There's three of us here who she actually taught. It's almost like a bookend for me in a sense that I've gone on to be a teacher as well (after) I had a really great teacher here."
Ms Romeril said that, having been part of the school community for so long, Ms Hughes knew all the generational family connections and even remembered which houses many students were in while they were at school.
"Even when I came back to do a tour when I got the (principal) job, she remembered what house I was in. That sort of school pride is what she really excels at."
Ms Hughes said parents had become busier over the years, and although children were more "switched on" thanks to technology they were still the same.
"I think they know a lot more as far as with technology and everything they are switched on a lot more but I think if you strip it back they still want to be kids and run around chase each other, do the things they always wanted to do. The ones that want to work hard and get through to higher level do ... but I think they are still the same and I've still got that enjoyment."
The biggest change for teachers has been the advent of technology.
"When I started we were using Gestetner machines and now we've got computers. Even in remote learning, you had to push through and learn another set of skills to cope with going back and forward with parents and students."
Although she has no big plans yet for her retirement, Ms Hughes said the time was right to tackle the next chapter of her life.
"I just love (teaching) but I know I can't do it forever. I had to draw a line in the sand and this is the date."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.