Kinder growth continues with Sebastopol, Lucas services to expand

Services are growing for the increasing number of the city's littlest learners with news that two Ballarat kindergartens will share $6 million of funding to build new kinders and expand existing services.
A kindergarten will be built at the new Sebastopol Community Hub and the existing Lucas Kindergarten will expand after the services received a share of the state government Building Blocks Capacity Grants funding.
According to council, the new Sebastopol centre will include three kindergarten rooms, with places for 22 children in each.
The $4.5 million state government investment is the final piece of the funding puzzle for the $14 million Sebastopol Community Hub, which has already received $4.5 million of federal funding and up to $5 million from the City of Ballarat.
The funding announcement has put a spotlight on the Sebastopol Community Hub project which will see the Sebastopol Senior Citizens Centre demolished and replaced with a community hub providing a home not just for a much-needed new kinder in the area but for groups including the senior citizens, Ballarat Community Health, McCallum Industries and 1st Sebastopol Guides.
"The new Sebastopol Community Hub will provide a long-term home to community groups that use the present Senior Citizens Centre which is almost 50 years old and approaching the end of its lifespan, as well as three kindergarten rooms for three and four-year old children," said Ballarat mayor Des Hudson.
It is expected that a tender for demolition of the existing building will take place in January, with construction advertisement and council approval following around March-April.
At Lucas, the existing kindergarten at the Lucas Community Hub will receive $1.5 million from the state government's Building Blocks fund in addition to a council pledge of $1 million to expand the existing two-room kindergarten service.
It is expected the tender for construction at Lucas will be advertised in January, with works expected to take about nine months.
Victoria's Minister for Children Lizzie Blandthorn said the new and expanded services were expected to be operating in 2025 or 2026.
"Kindergarten helps children become confident learners in a safe and supported environment," Ms Blandthorn said.
"The latest rounds of grants will help support the roll-out of our generational kindergarten reforms, giving every family world-class kindergarten options close to home."
The funding continues expansion of the region's kindergarten services as three year old and four year old pre-schoolers are guaranteed 15 hours a week of learning.
Works are well underway at Haddon Kindergarten to replace the existing outdated kinder building with two, single-room modular kinder buildings that will provide up to an extra 50 kindergarten places for local children each day.
And a new 66-place kindergarten will open at Napoleons Primary School in 2024, saving families a 10 to 15 minute drive to Buninyong, Mount Clear, Bonshaw or Sebastopol to drop off and pick up their pre-schoolers.
City of Ballarat is also seeking feedback on the proposed naming of a new kindergarten and community hub at 18 Donegal Drive, in the Ballymanus Estate, which will open in January.
Council propose naming the facility, due for completion this month, as the Djila-tjarriu Community Hub and the kindergarten as Djila-tjarriu Kindergarten (pronounced Jilla-ja-roo).
The word Djila-tjarriu means Place of Play and this traditional Wadawurrung naming would see the facility connect into the existing Djila-tjarriu Playspace that is next to the kindergarten and community facility.
Consultation on the name is open until January 15.
