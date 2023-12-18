The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Preview

Highlanders pad up for second Country Cup

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated December 18 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 12:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Highlanders pad up for second Country Cup
Highlanders pad up for second Country Cup

Central Highlanders will launch their Cricket Victoria Under-15 Girls' Country Cup at Hamilton on Tuesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.