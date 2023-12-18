Highlanders pad up for second Country Cup

Central Highlanders will launch their Cricket Victoria Under-15 Girls' Country Cup at Hamilton on Tuesday.
The Highlanders will face Murray Mallee Suns first-up in a twenty20 game at Monivae College - the venue for all games - after a bye on Monday.
They then meet Western Waves in another T20 fixture later on Tuesday.
Central Highlanders have one-dayers against Murray-Mallee on Wednesday and Western Waves on Thursday.
Squad: Tess Arthur (Riddell), Sarah Burton (Ballan), Kori Davenport (Mt Clear), Tanae Grero (Bacchus Marsh), Olivia Kennedy Mt Clear), Clover McIlwaine (Ballan), Tessa McNair (Riddell), Keira O'Beirne (Mt Clear), Eve Reghitti (Newstead), Bridget Stute (Wallan), Aaliyah Terbeeke (Malmsbury), Amelia Whiteway (Bacchus Marsh), Jayda Wright (Creswick Imperials).
The Highlanders' under-16 boys went through their Country Cup at Hamilton last week without a win.
Results:
Mallee Murray Suns 4-138 (Armi Wakefield 3-21) d Central Highlanders 8-103 (Murphy Skinner 40no)
Western Waves 5-129 (Charlie Mahncke 2-15) d Central Highlanders 8-97
Murray-Mallee Suns 176 (Logan Collins 5-27) d Central Highlanders 111
Western Waves 185 (Logan Collins 3-29) d Central Highlanders 9-149 (Army Wakefield 49)
