Ballarat Rodeo books in a date at Kryal Castle

The ever-popular Ballarat Rodeo will ride again this January, with tickets now on sale for a massive event at Kryal Castle.
Some of the state's best bulls, horses, and their riders will all be in action on January 6 from 5pm.
Organisers promise "death-defying" stunts, with saddled and traditional bareback bull riding.
There'll be barrel racing, and a a junior competition for the next generation of bull riding stars.
Expect plenty of activities for all ages, including medieval jousting in the arena, jumping castles, and face painting, plus live music and a bar open until midnight for the grown-ups.
The Ballarat Rodeo was last held in 2019, after it was cancelled in 2020.
Tickets are available online.
The rodeo is part of a massive summer at the castle, with pirates and mermaids taking over through the school holidays, the Victorian Baroque Horse Festival in February, and a special all-star tribute to Taylor Swift rescheduled to March, featuing Clare Bowditch and Kate Miller-Heidke.
